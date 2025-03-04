Renowned Building Enclosure Expert Neha Verma to Unveil Cost-Saving Innovations at IIBEC International Convention

Neha Verma

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising construction costs and increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, Neha Verma, a leading expert in building enclosures, will present innovative strategies in unitized curtainwall at the prestigious International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC) International Convention and Trade Show on March 9 in Orlando.Verma’s session, “Understanding the Complex World of Unitized Curtainwall,” will offer industry professionals a deep dive into the intricacies of unitized curtainwall systems—a critical component of modern building enclosures. By breaking down the full life cycle of unitized curtainwall, from concept to completion, Verma will equip architects, building consultants, and contractors with the knowledge to optimize design, fabrication, and installation processes. Her insights will help leaders reduce project costs, enhance energy efficiency, and improve overall project execution.The U.S. construction industry contributes over $1.8 trillion annually to the economy, accounting for approximately 4.2% of the nation’s GDP. With buildings consuming nearly 40% of total U.S. energy, the need for smarter, more sustainable building solutions has never been greater. Verma’s expertise in high-performance curtainwall systems aims to address these industry challenges head-on.As Branch Manager for the State of Florida with ECS LLC, part of the highly ranked ECS Group of Companies, Verma’s background includes 17 years of interdisciplinary experience in the construction industry. She has successfully managed multiple high-profile unitized curtainwall projects from design to completion, valued at more than $200 million. Her extensive portfolio includes overseeing new construction and retrofit projects for corporate and real estate giants, including Google, Alexandria Real Estate, AT&T, Intel, Bain & Co, GE, Philips, and SAP.Verma holds a Master of Science in Project Management, with a Major in Construction Management, from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, UK, and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from DY Patil College of Architecture, Mumbai, India. She is also a certified Building Enclosure Commissioning Provider (BECxP) and Commissioning Authority (CxA+BE) through the University of Wisconsin.The IIBEC is a globally recognized nonprofit dedicated to advancing the science and technology of building enclosures. Through education, research, and industry collaboration, IIBEC promotes durable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient building practices that impact both the built environment and the economy.For more information about the presentation, please visit here

