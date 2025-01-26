Akshay Dandekar, Ph.D. Launches New Breakthrough Machine Learning Training for Engineers and Scientists

Dr. Akshay Dandekar

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akshay Dandekar, Ph.D., a highly accomplished mechanical engineer with Vias3D, will launch a cutting-edge training program, Introduction to Machine Learning for Simulation Engineers and Scientists, in February.According to the 2024 Standford AI Index Report, machine learning remains the most in-demand AI skill, required in 0.7% of all job postings in the U.S., followed by AI, natural language processing, autonomous driving, and neural networks. In addition, the global machine learning market is growing: in 2022, it was valued at $19.20 billion, and with increased adoption of technological advancements, it’s expected to grow from $26.03 billion in 2023 to $225.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.2 percent, according to Fortune Business Insights As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, more specialized training is in demand by professionals in engineering and science. This program bridges the critical gap between data science and simulation-driven applications, equipping participants with the practical tools to integrate Machine Learning into areas such as aerospace, healthcare, and beyond. The process involved thoroughly reviewing available literature and meticulously designing sample problems to familiarize students with applications pertinent to simulations.The course was meticulously designed by analyzing the latest literature and crafting real-world problem sets. This ensures that learners gain hands-on experience in applying ML to simulation-driven challenges. The result is a comprehensive learning experience that empowers engineers and scientists to drive innovation in their respective fields.“The new training course represents more than just an educational offering; it reflects a bold step toward equipping simulation engineers and scientists with tools to tackle real-world challenges using Machine Learning,” said Dr. Dandekar, mechanical engineer, Vias3D, a premier provider of integrated solutions for design, engineering and manufacturing processes simulations. “It bridges the gap between theoretical concepts and real-world applications of Machine Learning, enabling participants to harness data analytics for predictive modeling and pattern discovery.”The core of the course features the integration of Machine Learning—a subfield of Artificial Intelligence—into practical scenarios that include:• Predicting medical diagnoses with data-driven insights• Anticipating machinery failures to optimize maintenance schedules• Reducing costs through simulation-driven optimizationDr. Dandekar’s unique background is unparalleled, combining years of hands-on experience with simulations, experimental testing, and advanced engineering methodologies. His work spans high-stakes applications like pressure vessels, drug-delivery devices, and polymer-bonded explosives. With a strong foundation in finite element analysis and material characterization, Dr. Dandekar has driven significant design improvements and engineering innovations across critical sectors, including Defense, Oil & Gas, and Medical Devices.Dr. Dandekar earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Purdue University, a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India. He is a longstanding member of ASTM International and ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers).For more information, please visit here

