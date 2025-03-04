Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend: A Supernatural Celebration Organized by Tommy Brunswick, Owner of Motor City Nightmares

Ve Neill's Vampire Weekend Ve Neil Tommy Brunswick and Ve Neil

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend: An Unforgettable Celebration of All Things Vampiric, Supernatural, and Spectacular!

The night calls, and the creatures of the dark are answering! Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend is set to descend upon the Burbank Marriott for an extraordinary three-day celebration dedicated to the enchanting world of vampires, pirates, and all the supernatural beings that haunt our imaginations. This immersive convention, curated by the Oscar-winning makeup legend Ve Neill, promises to be a love letter to Hollywood’s most iconic figures in horror and fantasy.

Mark your calendars for this unforgettable event, where fans of horror, fantasy, and cinematic magic will gather for an epic weekend filled with celebrity guests, industry panels, spine-chilling vendors, and exclusive experiences that you won’t want to miss.

EVENT DETAILS:

- Friday, March 14: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

- Saturday, March 15: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

- Vampire Ball, Saturday, March 15:

- Red Carpet: 7:30 PM

- Vampire Ball: 8:30 PM

- Sunday, March 16: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

But the real magic happens when the sun sets! On Saturday, March 15th, at 8:30 PM, the weekend’s most glamorous undead will rise for the highly anticipated Vampire Ball—a night of decadence, dark elegance, and immortal revelry. The Red Carpet will kick off at 7:30 PM, so ensure you secure your tickets for this exclusive event as soon as possible. Costumes for the Vampire Ball are required, and as the master of ceremonies, Ve Neill will guide attendees through an enchanting evening that seamlessly blends the elegance of classic vampire waltzes with the energy of modern vampire dances.



STAR-STUDDED TALENT IN ATTENDANCE



This isn’t just any convention—Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend is assembling an awe-inspiring lineup of celebrity guests who have brought to life the alluring characters we adore. Attendees can expect electrifying panels, autograph sessions, and the opportunity to meet Hollywood’s most iconic supernatural stars, including:

- Lee Arenberg

- Robert Kurtzman

- Kelli Maroney

- Missi Pyle

- Vince Lozano

- Tiffany Shepis

- Sheryl Lee

- Steven Williams

- Michael Ironside

- Martin Klebba

- Michael Berry Jr.

- Jason Patric

- Kristin Bauer

- Jamison Newlander

- Isaac C. Singleton Jr.

- Chance Michael Corbit

- Clint Howard

- Billy Wirth

- Bryan Fuller

- Daniel Roebuck

- Angela Sarafyan

- Richard Friedman

- Diane Salinger

- Patrick Tatopoulos

- Melanie Kinnaman

- Kevin McNally

- Duane Whitaker

- Christine Elise

- Augie Duke

- Ken Foree

- Father Sabastiaan

- Lisa Wilcox

SPECIAL GUESTS & ATTRACTIONS

In addition to the star-studded lineup, attendees can look forward to makeup demonstrations by some of the most talented artists in the business, showcasing the cutting-edge techniques and artistry that bring our favorite creatures to life. This is a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the industry while being immersed in the captivating world of horror makeup.

Explore a macabre marketplace featuring horror-inspired artists, collectibles, rare props, and cutting-edge SFX makeup talent. Whether you’re a longtime horror aficionado or a creature of the night just looking for a bite, there’s something for everyone at this convention.

TICKETS & MORE

Tickets are available online now or at the door throughout the weekend. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this first-of-its-kind celebration of horror and fantasy, organized by Tommy Brunswick, the owner of Motor City Nightmares, and brought to life by the mastermind behind some of Hollywood’s most unforgettable characters.

Public relations for this event will be managed by GTK PR Agency, LLC, ensuring that all updates and announcements reach the eager fans who want to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Join us for a weekend of darkness, glamour, and cinematic magic—because the night belongs to us.

For tickets, guest announcements, and updates, visit: Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/846467626457?aff=oddtdtcreator)

Legal Disclaimer:

