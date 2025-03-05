RHStv Premieres Off the Set with James Tully & Sarina Fazan

Off the Set with James Tully and Sarina Fazan RHStv: Tampa Bay's Premier Streaming Network

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAMPA, FL – You've never heard them like this before. On March 12 at 9 AM, RHStv is launching Off the Set, where James Tully and Sarina Fazan ditch the teleprompters and dive into real, unscripted conversations.

After years of delivering the news, these two Emmy winners are stepping out from behind the desk to explore the stories behind the headlines. Candid. Authentic. Unexpected. That’s Off the Set. Every episode brings interesting guests, surprising confessions, and bold discussions. It’s the real talk we all need, without the filter.

"The streaming space is exactly where I want to be right now," said Tully. "I feel authenticity is one of the most coveted and attractive qualities for any on-air personality in 2025. The goal of 'Off the Set' is to give you something to think about as you start your day, and it’s exactly the kind of show Sarina and I have always wanted to do."

"We’ve told so many stories over the years, but there’s always more beneath the surface," added Fazan. "This is our chance to have real conversations, share behind-the-scenes moments, and connect in a way we weren’t able to do in a newsroom."

Meet the Hosts

James Tully - A news veteran and Emmy-Award winner, James has built a career as a trusted journalist and media professional, anchoring and reporting for local news affiliates in Tulsa, Harrisburg, and most recently as the morning anchor for ABC Action News in Tampa. He’s known for his ability to connect with people and tell stories that have positive impacts on a community. Now, he’s bringing that same energy to Off the Set, where the conversations are real, the topics are deep, and nothing is off-limits.

Sarina Fazan - With 23 years on air and four Emmy Awards to her name, Sarina has made a name for herself as a journalist, storyteller, and advocate. She’s interviewed some of the biggest names and covered some of the most high-profile cases, but she’s also deeply invested in the community. Threw Off the Set, she’s bringing a fresh, more personal approach to the stories that shape our world.

How to Watch

· Premieres Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 9 AM on RHStv

· Available on-demand immediately after the premiere

· Streaming on RHStv’s platform. Watch anytime, anywhere

About RHStv

RHStv is Tampa Bay’s premier streaming network bringing fresh, original content to audiences everywhere. From in-depth conversations to entertainment that sparks real connections, RHStv is where storytelling comes to life.

