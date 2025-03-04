FEMA is Still in Georgia to Help Applicants
Although the deadline for disaster assistance has passed, FEMA is still in Georgia helping survivors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene. You can visit any U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) locations listed below to meet with a FEMA representative about your application or to update your contact information.
FEMA representatives are working with their SBA partners at these locations:
Bulloch County
Statesboro-Bulloch County Library
124 S. Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Coffee County
Satilla Regional Library
200 S Madison Ave
Douglas, GA 31533
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Jeff Davis County
Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
83 Buford Road
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Lowndes County
Valdosta State University Foundation Inc.
901 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Richmond County
Centro Cristiano Oasis VIP
3265 Deans Bridge Rd
Augusta, GA 30906
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sundays
Telfair County
Telfair Community Service Center
91 Telfair Ave # D
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; Closed Saturdays and Sundays
Toombs County
Center for Rural Entrepreneurship
208 E 1st St
Vidalia, GA 30474
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; Closed Saturdays and Sundays
There are additional ways to check the status of your application or update your contact information:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
- The FEMA App for mobile devices.
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Friday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.
