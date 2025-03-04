Submit Release
FEMA is Still in Georgia to Help Applicants

Although the deadline for disaster assistance has passed, FEMA is still in Georgia helping survivors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene. You can visit any U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) locations listed below to meet with a FEMA representative about your application or to update your contact information.

FEMA representatives are working with their SBA partners at these locations:

Bulloch County 

Statesboro-Bulloch County Library

124 S. Main St.

Statesboro, GA 30458

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Coffee County

Satilla Regional Library

200 S Madison Ave

Douglas, GA 31533

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Jeff Davis County

Jeff Davis County Recreation Department

83 Buford Road

Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Lowndes County  

Valdosta State University Foundation Inc.

901 North Patterson Street

Valdosta, GA 31601 

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday.

Richmond County

Centro Cristiano Oasis VIP

3265 Deans Bridge Rd

Augusta, GA 30906

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sundays

Telfair County

Telfair Community Service Center

91 Telfair Ave # D

McRae-Helena, GA 31055

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Toombs County

Center for Rural Entrepreneurship

208 E 1st St

Vidalia, GA 30474

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday; Closed Saturdays and Sundays

There are additional ways to check the status of your application or update your contact information:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • The FEMA App for mobile devices.
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Friday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

