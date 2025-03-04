With Fewer than 20 Days Left, Claimants Urged to Submit Notice of Loss by March 14

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office reminds individuals, businesses, and nonprofits affected by the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding that there are fewer than 20 days left to submit a Notice of Loss (NOL). Congress has extended the deadline to March 14, 2025 . This is the last day to begin the claims process.

Submitting an NOL is quick and simple. It takes less than 20 minutes and ensures that we can begin review of your claim. Claimants do not have to provide supporting documentation when submitting an NOL. Claims will continue to be processed and paid out after March 14.

“If you were impacted by the fire or flooding and haven’t yet started your claim, it’s crucial that you do so as soon as possible,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “If you have questions, concerns, or if you are hesitating, please reach out to our office or attend one of our in-person events, which you can find on our website News and Events | FEMA.gov, before the March 14 deadline.”

Additionally, impacted landowners can request a conservation restoration plan through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Conservation restoration plans address natural resources losses, such as erosion control, debris removal, fencing, and riparian (river) restoration. These plans, developed by certified planners, provide the costs estimated to repair or replace damaged resources and ensure claimants receive fair and transparent compensation for eligible losses. To receive compensation based on an NRCS plan, both an NOL and NRCS plan request must be submitted by the March 14 deadline.

For more information on restoration plans, please visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/hermits-peak or one of the following two NRCS Field Office locations:

Las Vegas NRCS Field Office Mora NRCS Field Office 1927 A 7th St. Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3594 Ext. 3 523 NM Highway 518 Mora, NM 87732 505-387-2424 Ext. 3

The Claims Office is also offering flood insurance coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Coverage for eligible homeowners, business owners and home renters, extends for up to five years. Navigators can help claimants apply for NFIP coverage before the March 14 deadline.

Our Advocate’s Office continues to host events to help claimants complete and submit NOLs, upload documentation, and receive one-on-one assistance. Upcoming events include:

Tuesday March 4 Friday, March 7 Saturday, March 8 Probate Workshop 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Highlands University Student Union, Room 322 800 National Ave. Las Vegas NM, 87701 Mobile Connects 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rainsville Fire Department 103 County Road AO29 Rainsville NM, 87736 Mobile Connects 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tri-County Farmers Market 510 University Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701

Wednesday, March 12 Friday, March 21 Mobile Connects 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rociada Volunteer Fire Station 278 N.M. 105 Rociada, NM 87742 Mobile Connects 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Abe Montoya Rec. Center 1751 N. Grand Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701

NOLs can be submitted in person at a Claims Office, by email, or by mail. NOLs can be downloaded from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon website or can be picked up at a Claims Office. Locations and hours can be found at https://www.fema.gov/hermits-peak/contact-us. If you have questions, call the Claims Office Helpline at (505) 995-7133. Representatives are available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. MT. Outside these hours, you can leave a voicemail, and your call will be returned.

Don’t wait—submit your NOL today to begin your recovery journey. The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act provides that the value of compensation is not considered income or resources for taxation purposes. Please consult a tax professional if you have questions regarding your tax obligations for compensation received.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $1.89 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.

Para información en español, visite fema.gov/es/hermits-peak.