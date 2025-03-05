Island Wave Teams Up with Reggae Recipe LIVE! to Showcase Afro-Caribbean Talent at SXSW

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Island Wave, the premier platform dedicated to empowering Afro-Caribbean creatives, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Reggae Recipe LIVE!, a live music series curated by Ras Kwame, at the 2025 SXSW Festival. This exciting partnership will bring an eclectic showcase of Afro-Caribbean music to one of the world’s largest stages for emerging talent.As the first official Caribbean stage at SXSW, Island Wave has carved out a unique space for underrepresented genres to thrive on an international stage. Now in its 4th year at SXSW, Island Wave’s platform continues to offer resources and funding for creatives from the Afro-Caribbean community, facilitating opportunities that might not otherwise exist.“We are so excited to be partnering with Reggae Recipe LIVE! at SXSW this year. Island Wave has always been committed to showcasing uplifting narratives and providing a space for talent to shine without the distractions of the mainstream music industry's typical tropes,” said Island Wave’s founder. “This collaboration with Ras Kwame’s Reggae Recipe is a powerful step in our mission to highlight the diverse, authentic voices of the islands, and we are beyond thrilled to bring this showcase to Austin.”Reggae Recipe LIVE! – an extension of Ras Kwame’s popular Capital Xtra radio show The Reggae Recipe – is designed to celebrate both UK and international talent from across the Afro-Caribbean world. Ras Kwame will host the stage, presenting the freshest emerging artists from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Grenada, Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond. The showcase will include live performances that highlight the positive, uplifting messages at the heart of Island Wave's ethos, bringing "Upful Vibez" to a global audience.In addition to this collaboration, Island Wave and Reggae Recipe LIVE! are proud to announce the forthcoming anticipated very 1st SXSW London stage where they will host the Official Afro-Caribbean stage. This marks another milestone for both platforms in continuing to expand the reach and influence of Afro-Caribbean artists across the globe.Other talent representing their islands at this year’s event include:Haile, representing Grenada and GuyanaBig Zeeks, representing Jamaica and the UKIsland Wave Band X The Waivers representing Trinidad and Tobago.Kalpee, representing TrinidadNesta, representing JamaicaRas Kwame, representing Ghana and the UKXAV, representing TobagoDJ collective TROP X Ent: Shaggy Fowl, representing Jamaica; Mista B, representing Belize; and Likkle Brown, representing Guyana.Along with these incredible artists, fans can expect to experience a stellar line-up of international talent, including acts from across the Caribbean and Africa. This curated performance will not only showcase emerging music but also foster connections between diverse audiences, artists, and industry leaders.The Island Wave x Reggae Recipe stage at SXSW promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the vibrant sounds of the islands and the depth of talent that often goes unrecognized on the global stage. This collaboration between Island Wave and Reggae Recipe LIVE! reaffirms their shared commitment to amplifying the voices of Afro-Caribbean creatives and bringing their music to the world.For media inquiries, please contact:Marie Driven TheodorePublic Relations Lead, Island Wave x Reggae RecipeEmail: marie@playbookmg.comPhone: 6465299349Follow Island Wave:Instagram: @izaislandwave

