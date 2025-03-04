New Video From Schubert b2b: “Why Doesn’t Email Marketing Work Anymore?”

This video offers proven strategies to execute successful B2B email marketing campaigns.

It’s important that B2B companies recognize that email marketing actually works when you connect a select group of people with content that matters to them. ” — Rich Carango, president of Schubert b2b

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schubert b2b, an integrated digital B2B marketing agency that exclusively services business-to-business companies, is excited to share its helpful new video, Why Doesn’t Email Marketing Work Anymore? This insightful resource reveals proven strategies for executing successful B2B email marketing campaigns.The video, part of the agency’s Marketing Shorts series, highlights the importance of reaching the right audience with the right message.“We created this video to answer a question we get a lot,” said Rich Carango, president of Schubert b2b. “It’s important that B2B companies recognize that email marketing actually works when you connect a select group of people with content that matters to them. And this video gives tips on how to hit that mark.” Click here to view the video , Why Doesn’t Email Marketing Work Anymore?About Schubert b2bSchubert b2b is an integrated digital B2B marketing agency that uses advanced marketing technology, expert strategies and exceptional creativity to help B2B companies reach their niche audience, increase engagement and build a strong market presence. For 47 years, Schubert b2b has been providing customized B2B marketing solutions for chemical, technology and manufacturing companies. A 100% B2B-focused digital marketing agency, Schubert b2b serves companies located in Philadelphia and around the world. Our goal is to create top-tier marketing for businesses of any size, from startups to global giants. For more information visit schubertb2b.com ###

