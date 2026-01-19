Sonobond Ultrasonics Offers Guide on How Ultrasonic Bonding Strengthens Defense Gear

SeamMaster® ultrasonic textile bonding machine

This blog post takes a practical look at improving strength and performance of protective body armor.

With ultrasonic bonding, manufacturers achieve durable, watertight bonds that preserve textile performance even in the harshest conditions.” — Sara Karmilowicz, Sonobond Ultrasonics

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonobond Ultrasonics, a pioneering leader in ultrasonic bonding and welding technology, has released a blog detailing how ultrasonic bonding enhances the performance of protective textiles used in defense gear. The post, “ Performance Under Pressure : How Ultrasonic Bonding Strengthens Protective Textiles in Defense Gear,” highlights key advantages of using ultrasonic bonding equipment to manufacture body armor, ballistic vests, helmets and other mission-critical equipment.This protective gear is fabricated from technical textiles made from thermoplastic fibers. Unlike traditional sewing or adhesives, ultrasonic bonding uses high-frequency mechanical vibrations and pressure to fuse the thermoplastic fibers at the molecular level. This results in lighter, stronger, chemical-free bonds without stitch holes or fraying, ensuring textiles resist wear, moisture and other environmental threats.Sonobond’s blog post also presents how industry-leading bonding systems, such as the SeamMasterultrasonic bonding machine and PlungeBonder™ ultrasonic textile bonder, enable manufacturers to produce fully sealed, watertight seams that help protective gear meet or exceed U.S. National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards for water resistance and durability.“Reliable seams are fundamental to defense gear,” said Sara Karmilowicz, business development representative for Sonobond Ultrasonics. “With ultrasonic bonding, manufacturers achieve durable, watertight bonds that preserve textile performance even in the harshest conditions.”Manufacturers, defense professionals and textile engineers are invited to read the full guide and learn more about how ultrasonic bonding can improve product performance and production efficiency.Read the article: Performance Under Pressure: How Ultrasonic Bonding Strengthens Protective Textiles in Defense Gear.About Sonobond UltrasonicsFounded in 1960, Sonobond Ultrasonics is a pioneering leader in ultrasonic bonding and welding technology. Sonobond manufactures ultrasonic assembly equipment used by companies across a broad range of industries, including aerospace, apparel, appliance, automotive, ballistics, battery, electrical, environmental, filtration, HVAC, medical and solar. With more than 60 years of experience, Sonobond has earned a strong reputation for exceptional customer service and technical support before, during and after equipment installation. For more information, call (800) 323-1269 or visit sonobondultrasonics.com

SeamMaster® ultrasonic textile bonding machine

