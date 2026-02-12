New Schubert b2b Infographic Exposes Key Marketing Roadblocks Facing B2B Manufacturers

Manufacturing Marketing Success

This infographic outlines six challenges that limit B2B manufacturing digital marketing performance.

This infographic breaks down common barriers we see and explains how manufacturers can align strategy, tools and execution to drive measurable growth in a highly competitive digital environment.” — Rich Carango, president of Schubert b2b

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schubert b2b , an integrated digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to B2B companies, has released a new infographic titled “Hidden Roadblocks Holding Back Your B2B Manufacturing Marketing Success.” This resource identifies six common B2B marketing obstacles manufacturers face and strategies to overcome them.The infographic addresses:• Ever-Evolving Technology• The Multichannel Marketing Maze• Data Overload• Precise Targeting in a Noisy Digital World• Digital Competition• Algorithm Whiplash“Many B2B manufacturers are investing in marketing but not seeing the return because foundational issues are undermining their efforts,” said Rich Carango, president of Schubert b2b. “This infographic breaks down the most common barriers we see and explains how manufacturers can align strategy, tools and execution to drive measurable growth in a highly competitive digital environment.” Click here to download the infographic “Hidden Roadblocks Holding Back Your B2B Manufacturing Marketing.”About Schubert b2bSchubert b2b is an integrated digital B2B marketing agency that uses advanced marketing technology, expert strategies and exceptional creativity to help B2B companies reach their niche audience, increase engagement and build a strong market presence. For 48 years, Schubert b2b has been providing customized B2B marketing solutions for chemical, technology and manufacturing companies. A 100% B2B-focused digital marketing agency, Schubert b2b serves companies located in Philadelphia and around the world. Our goal is to create top-tier marketing for businesses of any size, from startups to global giants. For more information visit schubertb2b.com

