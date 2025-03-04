Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for General Civil Litigation in Virginia

Cortland Putbrese, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

DBL to provide civil litigation legal services to the Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General and its various client agencies and institutions.

DBL is honored to assist the Commonwealth of Virginia in navigating its complex litigation needs, and we look forward to working with the good folks from the Commonwealth in this regard.”
— Cortland Putbrese, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm with offices nationwide, is proud to announce its recent appointment as Special Counsel to the Commonwealth of Virginia for General Civil Litigation matters. This contract enables Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to provide civil litigation legal services to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and its various client agencies and institutions through November 30, 2026.

This appointment highlights DBL's commitment to serving the legal needs of government entities, reflecting the firm’s expertise in managing complex civil litigation cases. With a team of seasoned litigation and disputes lawyers, DBL is uniquely positioned to support and advise the OAG in addressing General Civil Litigation claims, cases, and miscellaneous matters which may arise in the course of the Commonwealth of Virginia's public business.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s unique and extensive experiences in the full spectrum of civil litigation, including construction, product liability, government & regulatory disputes, defamation, and many other litigation forms, sets them apart. With over 100 years of combined service as in-house and private legal practitioners, the DBL litigation team has a notable history of supporting Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.-based agencies and companies.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s experienced litigators are committed to helping their clients resolve disputes efficiently while protecting their business interests. They take a strategic approach to litigation, recognizing that every case is unique. The firm’s dedicated team provides clear guidance, explores alternative dispute resolution methods when appropriate, and advocates aggressively in the courtroom when necessary. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s litigation attorneys have extensive experience in arbitration, mediation, and representing clients in federal and state courts.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. With a team of attorneys including former military officers, federal officials, and industry leaders, the firm serves clients ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

