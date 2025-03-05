Omnilert Launches Secure Schools Grant Program Across the U.S.

Omnilert empowers organizations to save lives and reduce the operational, legal, and social costs of gun violence by using visual artificial intelligence to transform passive security systems into early warning and active prevention systems.

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnilert, a leader in AI-driven safety solutions, has announced the launch of its Secure Schools Grant Program, aimed at strengthening security in K-12 schools nationwide. Through this initiative, 20 schools will receive Omnilert Gun Detect—an AI-powered firearm detection technology—free of charge for three years. The program prioritizes schools with higher risks of gun violence that lack the financial resources for critical security upgrades.The program underscores Omnilert’s commitment for over twenty years to empowering schools with advanced tools to detect and deter firearm-related threats, fostering a safer environment for students, staff, and educators.“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, but budget constraints often make it challenging to implement advanced security solutions. Omnilert’s Secure Schools Grant Program provides a critical opportunity for schools in need to access critical firearm detection technology, helping to create a safer learning environment for all.” said Dr. Kevin Eberle, former Chief Operating Officer, Buffalo Public Schools.Omnilert Gun Detect uses AI-powered technology to analyze camera feeds in real time, detecting firearms, activating safety workflow automation, and triggering instant alerts to designated responders, enabling faster decision-making and threat mitigation.Eligibility and Application DetailsEligible applicants must be public or private K-12 schools in the U.S. with:• Existing security infrastructure (e.g., surveillance cameras).• A demonstrated commitment to improving school safety through technology.• A willingness to participate in evaluations and share outcomes.• Priority will be given to schools in high-risk areas or those with significant safety challenges.Key Dates:-Application Opens: March 5, 2025-Application Deadline: May 5, 2025-Award Notification: June 2025-Deployment Start: July 2025Comprehensive Support for SchoolsSelected schools will receive:1. Omnilert Gun Detect Appliance: A “plug and play” appliance that integrates with existing camera systems.2. Training & Education: Online training for staff on system use, data insights, and enhanced safety protocols.3. Service & Support: Omnilert Gun Detect service for 3 years, inclusive of system updates, optimizations, and technical support.Additionally, Omnilert will provide guidance on securing further funding through federal and state grants, including the COPS School Violence Prevention Grant and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, for districts seeking to expand Gun Detect deployment.Driving Safer Schools Through Innovation“We believe every student deserves a safe learning environment,” said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. “The Gun Detect Grant Program aims to empower schools with cutting-edge technology, ensuring faster response times and greater peace of mind for school communities.”How to ApplySchools interested in applying should visit grant.omnilert.com starting March 6, 2025, to complete a submission of interest form and access the comprehensive application.For more information on Omnilert Gun Detect and the grant program, visit www.Omnilert.com or grant.omnilert.com. About OmnilertOmnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert Gun Detect empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://www.omnilert.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.