With the New iBeam Platform, Broadcasters can Unlock New Revenue, Double Channel Count, and Streamline Distribution

Create, monetize, distribute, control, and monitor ATSC, DVB, and ISDB-T content from a single facility. Using SRT, distribute to multiple transmitters.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the rapidly evolving broadcast landscape, operators face unique challenges—limited channel capacity, rising operational costs, and the need to monetize assets in a competitive market.The iBeam Platform is designed to help broadcast operators maximize the value of their licensed spectrum while minimizing operational costs. Key benefits include:• Increase revenue through server-side dynamic ad insertion• Streamline operations with centralized management and SRT-based transport• Enhance QoS with cost-effective and reliable centralized monitoringIt has already been successfully delivered to Bridge Media Networks, which has centralized the operation of 80+ facilities nationwide with iBeam technology. Using H.264/MPEG-4 compression, they have increased their channel count and enhanced picture quality while maintaining compliance with ATSC 1.0 standards. Using SRT transport instead of fiber or satellite to distribute ATSC programming has proven highly reliable and cost-effective.According to Kumar Ramaswamy, President of igolgi, “iBeam allows any organization with multiple stations to easily manage the distribution and monitoring of content to any transmitter in any location with internet capabilities. This streamlines operations and enables quick additions or changes.”Ramaswamy continued, “A key feature of the iBeam platform is its ability to utilize server-side commercial insertion. This feature allows each location to directly insert commercial or interstitial material from the NOC, significantly streamlining network operations and reducing costs. iBeam has demonstrated itself as a comprehensive solution for remote operations across multiple sites for both full power and LPTV broadcasters.”igolgi will be at booth 3852 West Hall at the National Association of Broadcasters annual convention inLas Vegas, April 6-9, 2025 https://www.igolgi.com/

