Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert Joins Community-Wide Initiative, Receives Autism Training to Best Welcome Visitors

By earning the CAC designation, Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert advances Visit Greater Palm Springs' Certified Autism Destination™ initiative

Being IBCCES certified is essential for our hotel because it demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with autism and other sensory needs.” — Cornelia Balmer, regional director of operations

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert with the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. To earn this credential, staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process to understand how to better communicate, assist, and welcome every guest that walks through their doors.

“Being IBCCES certified is essential for our hotel because it demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with autism and other sensory needs. It ensures that we create an environment where all guests feel valued and supported, ultimately leading to long-term business success,” says Cornelia Balmer, regional director of operations.

Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert offers digital check-in through the Hilton Honors App, allowing guests to check in before arrival, select their room, and even use a digital key to access their room without stopping at the front desk. This ensures a seamless and stress-free arrival experience for every guest.

“We are excited to see Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert join the growing network of Certified Autism Centers™ in the Greater Palm Springs Area,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a testament to their commitment to creating a welcome and inclusive environment for every individual, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.”

By completing the CAC process, Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palms Springs, helping them achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert

The Hampton Inn & Suites–Palm Desert is conveniently located near California Interstate I-10 and Cook Street. Palm Desert, California is home to area attractions which include world class golf courses, casinos, Big League Dreams, Acrisure Arena and Indian Wells Tennis Garden

We offer a choice of spacious studio suites and one bed room suites with a separate living room and bedroom for families. All rooms and suites at the Hampton Inn & Suites - Palm Desert are equipped with a Smart TV, refrigerator, microwave, hair dryer, coffeemaker, iron and ironing board and much more. For your convenience, you'll also find a complimentary hot breakfast, and complimentary high-speed internet access.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

