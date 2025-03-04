SpaceCom 2025; ENSCO INSIGHTS The Space Intel Report: Interview with Titans Space's CEO Neal S. Lachman on Spaceplanes

Neal S. Lachman's interview with Brooke Brown for ENSCO Insights The Space Intel Report Titans Spaceplane and Titans OrbitalPort Space Station in Low-Earth Orbit Titans Spaceplane Design Overview Titans Spaceplane Passenger Cabin Details Titans Spaceplane Triple-Engine System

Space Week in Orlando, FL, showcased advancements in space technology; ENSCO INSIGHTS was there and interviewed Titans Space Industries' CEO Neal S. Lachman.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Week in Orlando, FL, showcases advancements in space technology, and ENSCO INSIGHTS was there. This episode reviews previous attempts to develop Single-Stage-to-Orbit vehicles by NASA, ESA, and others.Neal S. Lachman, Founding CEO of Titans Space Industries, presents the Titans Spaceplane , a modernized version of the Star-Raker, a 1970s spaceplane aimed at transforming space transportation. Titans' design emphasizes sustainable fuels and offers unique weightlessness experiences.Titans plans its inaugural flight for late 2028 or early 2029.- ENSCO INSIGHTS- Hosted by Brooke Brown- Premiered on The Space Intel Report, March 3, 2025- This Episode: Revolutionizing Space Travel: A Look at Titans Industries' Innovative SpaceplaneWatch the interview here: https://titansspace.com/ensco-interview-titans-ceo/ For further information:Space Tourism & Exploration- Space Tourism Overview: https://titansspace.com/titans-space-tourism/ - Chief Astronaut, Chris "Hanks" Sembroski: https://titansspace.com/chief-astronaut/ - Inaugural Astronauts: https://titansspace.com/inaugural-astronauts/ - LEO Space Tourism (video): https://youtu.be/_vIuMF_4K3s - EarthLoop Orbital Cruise (five-hour mission): https://titansspace.com/earthloop/ - EarthLoop (video): https://youtu.be/MbQT4NRjwNs - OrbitalLoop Three-Day Superyacht Experience: https://titansspace.com/orbitalloop/ - OrbitalLoop (video): https://youtu.be/EEoL-IRwKow - LEO Space Hotel: https://titansspace.com/leo-orbitalport-space-station/ - Lunar Orbital Hotel: https://titansspace.com/lunar-orbital-hotel/ - Titania Lunar Resort: https://titansspace.com/titania-lunar-resort/ - Titans Astronauts (video): https://youtu.be/M7jBgfO7vFE - Titans Space Society: https://titansspace.com/titans-space-society/ Technology- Titans Spaceplanes: https://titansspace.com/titans-spaceplanes/ - Titans Spaceplanes (video): https://youtu.be/1vOzgahx8us - Titans Engines Systems: https://titansspace.com/titans-engines-systems/ - White Papers & Analyses: https://titansspace.com/library-analyses-white-papers/ About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries is a privately held company dedicated to developing innovative and cost-effective space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space tourism. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, Titan Space Industries' founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. in 2025 will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.About Neal S. Lachman, Founding CEO, Titans Space IndustriesNeal Lachman is a pioneering technologist with 35+ years of business experience. Neal Lachman's journey into the space industry began at age 22 with a phone call to PanAmSat in 1992, inquiring about satellite transponder capacity. This initial foray marked the start of his enduring fascination with space technology. His entrepreneurial spirit led him and two brothers to secure three digital satellite broadcast licenses in 1995, establishing his presence in the satellite communications sector.In the late 1990s, Lachman and his brothers founded InternetHyperGate, a pioneering satellite broadband venture. The company invested more than $2.5 million in engineering, development, and marketing, achieving widespread visibility in Q4-1999 through daily commercials on major news networks like CNN and CNBC. This initiative played a crucial role in raising awareness of satellite broadband technology until the dot-com crash in April 2000.Since 2000, Lachman has been a prominent figure in pioneering industries like Fiber to the Home (FTTH) when there were zero homes connected with fiber, recognizing its potential to revolutionize internet access. Lachman's forward-thinking approach and history of space and telecommunications ventures align with Titans Space's ambitious projects that include developing and operating spaceplanes, space stations, and other spacecraft.Marcus Beaufort, Director of CommunicationsTitans Space Industries

Neal S. Lachman's interview with Brooke Brown for ENSCO Insights The Space Intel Report

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.