2025 NDE Data Conference Registration Open: Full Agenda Now Available!

We are thrilled to announce that registration for the 2025 NDE Data Conference is now open! This year’s conference will be held April 8-9 in Kearney, NE, and provide valuable opportunities to learn about changes in data collections and data use, as well as updates on assessment, accountability, and much more.

Pre-Conference Session (Optional): Join us for a Pre-Conference Session Tuesday morning where you’ll get an in-depth look at the new NDE Portal, including a hands-on session that will guide you through signing up for the portal and provide you with the knowledge you need to start using it effectively.

Full Agenda Now Available: We’re excited to share that the full agenda for the conference is now available! This year’s conference features specialized tracks to meet the needs of various participants, including:

Leadership: Focus on strategic decision-making, policy, and data-driven leadership.

Technical: Learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools, as well as the movement of student records, and other data interoperability topics.

Learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools, as well as the movement of student records, and other data interoperability topics. General: Sessions on accountability, assessment, school finance, and data governance are among the additional topics to be covered.

Why Attend the 2025 NDE Data Conference?

Networking: Connect with colleagues, NDE program, data and Service Desk staff, and peers from other districts. Share insights, challenges, and solutions in an engaging, collaborative environment.

Collaborate: Attend tailored sessions and discussions relevant to your role. Whether you're a Data Steward, administrator, or somewhere in between, there's something for everyone!

Attend tailored sessions and discussions relevant to your role. Whether you’re a Data Steward, administrator, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone! Team Benefits: Sending a team allows your district to bring back a wealth of knowledge, strategies, and tools that can be implemented immediately. Strengthen your team’s data capabilities and grow together.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event. Secure your spot and start preparing for a memorable experience at the 2025 NDE Data Conference. We can’t wait to see you there!

