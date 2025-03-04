Within Health Named to Forbes’ List of Best Startup Employers 2025

Forbes Recognizes Within for Its Exceptional Workplace Culture, Employee Satisfaction, and Growth

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within , the first ever provider of fully remote, outcomes-based eating disorder treatment, has been named one of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers of 2025 . This prestigious recognition underscores Within’s commitment to creating a workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered—because a thriving team is essential to delivering the highest quality care to patients.Each year, Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, evaluates 20,000 U.S.-based startups, narrowing the list to 3,000 before selecting the top 500. Companies are assessed based on three key factors:Employer Reputation – Analyzed through social listening, evaluating company mentions across news articles, blogs, and social media.Employee Satisfaction – Measured through online reviews, retention data, workplace policies, and diversity and inclusion efforts.Company Growth – Evaluated based on key business performance indicators, including headcount expansion, job openings, and web traffic over the past two years."Being recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Startup Employers of 2025 is a reflection of the incredible team we have at Within," said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt Co-Founder/CEO, and CMO of Within. "From the beginning, our mission has been to transform eating disorder treatment by making high-quality, outcomes-driven care more accessible. This recognition affirms that our commitment to both our people and our purpose is making a real impact."Within was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality, compassionate eating disorder treatment, regardless of who or where they are. The company’s fully-remote, outcomes-driven care model removes traditional barriers to treatment and places the patient at the center of care - providing life-changing treatment and support to those in need.“We always knew that creating a fully-distributed healthcare company to treat fully-remote patients requiring higher levels of care was something that most thought couldn’t be done.” said Abhilash Patel, Co-founder & President at Within. “Our team’s culture has an unfair advantage: our collective commitment to our patients’ transformational healing and impact is a greater purpose than just ourselves and has made the journey incredible to witness, for which I’m eternally grateful.”Unlike traditional awards, companies cannot apply for this distinction—it is earned through independent evaluation. Within’s inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and high-performing work environment that empowers employees to make a meaningful impact.As Within continues to grow, it is actively looking for passionate individuals to join its team. To explore career opportunities, visit https://withinhealth.com/careers To view the full Forbes Best Startup Employers 2025 list, visit Forbes.For more information about Within and its mission, visit https://withinhealth.com/ About WithinWithin Health is the first intentionally designed, fully remote, and comprehensive eating disorder treatment provider, offering personalized, accessible care for individuals ages 13 to 70+. Using a holistic, patient-centered, and technology-enabled approach, Within delivers enhanced intensive outpatient (IOP) and enhanced partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, integrating individual therapy, advanced nutrition therapy, remote patient monitoring, and personalized meal support. With proprietary remote medical monitoring technology and an industry-first digital platform, Within bridges the gap between traditional treatment and real-life recovery.

