Within Health’s Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt Named Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt M.D., FAED, CEDS, F.IAEDP

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer, has been named a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within Health proudly announces that Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer, has been named a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Recognizing her outstanding contributions to psychiatry, mental health advocacy, and eating disorder treatment, this honor—effective January 1, 2025—is awarded to psychiatrists who have demonstrated excellence in clinical care, leadership, research, and education. She will be formally recognized at the Convocation of Distinguished Fellows during the APA Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California, on May 19, 2025.A nationally recognized leader in compassionate, evidence-based mental health care, Dr. Oliver-Pyatt has dedicated her career to advancing eating disorder treatment, weight-inclusive care, and innovative telehealth solutions. She co-founded Within Health to provide remote eating disorder treatment and is also Co-Founder of Galen Hope and Co-Creator and Host of Weight Stigma Awareness Week A graduate of NYU-Bellevue Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident, Dr. Oliver-Pyatt has spent her career advancing psychiatric care through clinical innovation, public health leadership, and advocacy. She previously served as Medical Director for the Nevada Division of Mental Health and Disability Services, becoming the youngest and first female to hold the position. Her leadership in overseeing the state’s psychiatric system earned her Senatorial Recognition."Being named a Fellow of the APA is an incredible honor," said Dr. Oliver-Pyatt. "I remain committed to advancing inclusive, patient-centered mental health care and advocating for compassionate, evidence-based treatment approaches that truly support long-term recovery."About WithinWithin Health is the first intentionally designed, fully remote, and comprehensive eating disorder treatment provider, offering personalized, accessible care for individuals ages 13 to 70+. Using a holistic, patient-centered, and technology-enabled approach, Within delivers enhanced intensive outpatient (IOP) and enhanced partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, integrating individual therapy, advanced nutrition therapy, remote patient monitoring, and personalized meal support. With proprietary remote monitoring technology and an industry-first digital platform, Within bridges the gap between traditional treatment and real-life recovery.About the American Psychiatric AssociationThe American Psychiatric Association (APA) is the largest professional organization for psychiatrists, with more than 38,000 members worldwide, dedicated to advancing mental health research, education, and advocacy.

