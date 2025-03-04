Be On Guard Against Tax Identity Theft and Scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Protect your tax refund and your personal information from falling into the hands of criminals. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) remind taxpayers to be vigilant against scams and identity theft attempts. Follow these tips to protect your refund this tax season:

Watch out for IRS and SCDOR tax imposter scams. Fraudsters often pose as the IRS or the SCDOR to trick you into disclosing personal information or sending them money. Remember: the IRS and SCDOR will not email, call, or send you a text message about taxes without sending a notice through the mail first.

Watch out for IRS and SCDOR tax imposter scams. Use trusted, well established tax preparation websites. Don't just choose a site because it is cheap. Visit the SCDOR's website for filing tips, including information about free services for those who qualify.

File online in safety. When filing online, use anti-virus software and ensure your computer is connected to a secure internet connection. Use strong and unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible. Do not use public Wi-Fi to file your return.

Use a legitimate tax preparer. Consumers should make sure their preparer is reputable, licensed, and has a Preparer Tax Identification Number from the IRS. Visit www.irs.gov or call (800) 906-9887 to see if you qualify for free tax prep services provided by IRS-certified volunteers. Both the SCDCA and SCDOR have more tips on how to choose a tax professional.

Don't ignore IRS and SCDOR identity verifications. The SCDOR has implemented security measures to ensure that fraudsters are not using your information to file a false return and steal your refund. You may receive a letter from the SCDOR asking you to complete either an Identity Verification Quiz or Individual Code Verification after filing your return. If you receive one of these notices, don't ignore it. The SCDOR will not be able to process your return, and you will not receive any refund due, if you don't follow the instructions on the notice.

For more information on tax fraud and scams, visit SCDCA's Scam Education page. Consumers who believe they are the victim of a security breach, scam or identity theft are encouraged to seek guidance from SCDCA's Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out an ID Theft Intake Form.

Taxpayers can find additional filing tips from the SCDOR by visiting dor.sc.gov/iit.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

About the SCDOR

The South Carolina Department of Revenue aims to administer the revenue and regulatory laws of the State with integrity, effectiveness and fairness to all taxpayers, while maintaining the highest security and the protection of taxpayer information. Find more tax season resources at dor.sc.gov/iit. ​

