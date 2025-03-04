Get tips on creating turkey habitat at March 29 landowner workshop

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Good turkey populations begin with good turkey habitat.

Landowners wanting to learn how they can improve turkey habitat on their property should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) turkey habitat workshop on March 29. This free program will be from 9 a.m.-noon on a privately owned farm in Howell County 10 miles south of West Plains. This workshop is being jointly put on by MDC and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). People are required to register for this workshop and can do so at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206948

At the March 29 workshop, MDC Private Land Conservationists Danita Rechkemmer and Mark McLain and NWTF Wildlife Biologist Will Rechkemmer will discuss the various components of good turkey habitat and will also talk about how landowners can create this habitat. This will be a good chance for interested landowners to formulate habitat plans for their properties by connecting with habitat professionals.

Program participants should be prepared to walk approximately one mile. Waterproof boots and long pants are suggested.

The program will be held on a working hay farm. People can get additional information about the program or directions to the farm by contacting McLain at Mark.McLain@mdc.mo.gov.

