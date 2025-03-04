Hearthfire Expands Joint Venture Platform with Two Self-Storage Acquisitions in Chicago Suburbs

Hearthfire Holdings expands with two Chicago self-storage acquisitions, adding third and fourth JV partners with a fifth pending, attracting diverse investors.

These acquisitions are a testament to how we integrate retail investors seeking high-yield alternatives with the sophisticated deal structures, alignment of interests, and transparency.” — Sergio Altomare, CEO and Co-Founder, Hearthfire Holdings

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hearthfire Holdings continues to scale its Joint Venture platform with the acquisition of two self-storage facilities in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. These acquisitions mark the addition of Hearthfire’s third and fourth JV partners, with a fifth partnership pending, demonstrating the firm’s ability to align with retail, family office, and institutional investors.A Growing Joint Venture PlatformThis transaction introduces Hearthfire’s first collaborations with Terralpe , a private equity real estate firm with a 90-year legacy, and Holdfolio , a boutique real estate investment firm with over a decade of experience. These partnerships reinforce Hearthfire’s reputation for structuring advanced, institutional-quality deals while maintaining the accessibility and simplicity that independent investors seek in alternative investments. The facilities will be professionally managed by CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), a national leader in self-storage operations.Scaling with Strategic Partnerships“Our ability to attract and align with diverse capital partners highlights the strength of our investment platform,” said Sergio Altomare, Co-Founder and CEO of Hearthfire Holdings. “These acquisitions are a testament to how we seamlessly integrate retail investors seeking high-yield alternatives with the sophisticated deal structures, alignment of interests, and transparency that Joint Venture partners demand.”Javier Prieto, Partner at Terralpe added “At Terralpe, we believe that strong partnerships are built on the beginning of a lasting collaboration but also a testament to values-based leadership in action. Together, we are setting a new standard - one where decisions are guided by principles that inspire and create meaningful impact for generations to come.”About Hearthfire HoldingsHearthfire Holdings is a pioneering real estate investment firm that combines innovative technology, strategic asset selection, and extraordinary talent to create sustainable wealth for investors. Founded on principles of efficiency and scalability, Hearthfire has demonstrated remarkable market adaptability, successfully pivoting from multifamily properties to self-storage as market dynamics evolved. With over $150 million in assets under management and a 90% investor reinvestment rate, Hearthfire stands out for its unique approach to alignment - a third of its team invests alongside clients, reinforcing a deep commitment to shared success. As an operator of choice for institutions while remaining accessible to independent investors and family offices, Hearthfire continues to revolutionize wealth creation by empowering investors to align their financial goals with personal passions.About TerralpeTerralpe is a third-generation privately-owned capital investment and property management firm with a 90-year legacy. The firm specializes in identifying and investing in value-added properties and ground-up developments, maximizing their worth through active management and human-centered design principles. With historic roots in Mexico, where they pioneered developments for higher education institutions, office spaces, multi-family, and mixed-use properties, Terralpe is now actively expanding its international portfolio into the United States. Guided by a vision of real estate as a vehicle for human growth, the company operates with a spirit of collaboration, trust, and long-term vision from offices in Mexico City and Boston.About HoldfolioHoldfolio is a boutique real estate investment firm founded in 2014 that has established a track record of excellence with an average annualized investor return of 22.2% across 149 successful full-cycle assets. The company operates with a unique model, investing its own capital alongside investors in carefully selected private real estate deals across the United States. Founded by Jacob Blackett, Holdfolio evolved from a fully integrated operation to a strategic investment partner that leverages elite sponsor relationships to access diverse markets and asset types. With a portfolio value of $2.8 billion, Holdfolio maintains a quality-over-quantity approach, evaluating hundreds of opportunities annually but investing in only one deal per month on average. The firm stands out for its strong investor alignment, transparent fee structure, and commitment to its core value of quality, ownership, and service.For media inquiries, please contact:Kateri Foley, Director of GrowthHearthfire HoldingsE: kateri.foley@hfireholdings.comW: Hearthfire Holdings

