Hearthfire Holdings Announces Strategic Engagement with CubeSmart for Self-Storage Portfolio Management

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hearthfire Holdings , a leader in real estate investment and wealth creation, today announced a strategic engagement with CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), one of the nations premier self-storage operators. Through this collaboration, CubeSmart will assume management of Hearthfire’s portfolio of 15 self-storage facilities across Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, effective February 11, 2025.This engagement represents a significant step in Hearthfire Holdings’ commitment to maximizing value for investors while enhancing the customer experience. The transition encompasses 13 existing properties and two pending acquisitions, positioning the portfolio for accelerated growth and operational excellence.“Throughout Hearthfire’s journey, we’ve maintained an unwavering focus on acting in our investors’ best interests. Our relationship with CubeSmart represents this commitment to action. Their operational excellence and market leadership will help us deliver enhanced value to our investors, while we make strategic decisions that drive long-term success.” said Sergio Altomare, CEO of Hearthfire Holdings.The relationship leverages CubeSmart’s industry-leading operational expertise, advanced technology platform, and established brand presence to drive enhanced performance of the portfolio. Customers will benefit from increased on-site management presence and elevated service levels, while maintaining access to their current storage solutions without interruption.As part of this transition, several facilities will undergo strategic improvements, including expansion at locations in LaPorte and Plymouth, Indiana. Additionally, CubeSmart will manage Hearthfire’s upcoming development projects in Harrisonburg, VA, Romulus, MI, and Whitehall, PA, further strengthening our growth trajectory.This collaboration aligns with Hearthfire Holdings’ mission of revolutionizing wealth creation through innovative real estate strategies and partnerships. By joining forces with CubeSmart, Hearthfire reinforces its commitment to delivering sustainable value for investors while ensuring exceptional customer experiences.About Hearthfire HoldingsHearthfire Holdings is a pioneering real estate investment firm that combines innovative technology, strategic asset selection, and extraordinary talent to create sustainable wealth for investors. Founded on principles of efficiency and scalability, Hearthfire has demonstrated remarkable market adaptability, successfully pivoting from multifamily properties to self-storage as market dynamics evolved. With over $100 million in assets under management and a 90% investor reinvestment rate, Hearthfire stands out for its unique approach to alignment - a third of its team invests alongside clients, reinforcing a deep commitment to shared success. As an operator of choice for institutions while remaining accessible to independent investors and family offices, Hearthfire continues to revolutionize wealth creation by empowering investors to align their financial goals with personal passions.About CubeSmartCubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,530 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2024 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.For more information contact:Kateri Foley, Director of GrowthHearthfire HoldingsE: kateri.foley@hfireholdings.comW: Hearthfire Holdings

