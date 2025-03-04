Border Management Authority on 2nd Public-Private Partnerships (PPPS) for Defence & Security Conference, 7 Mar

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato, is scheduled to attend and deliver his address at the 2nd Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Defence and Security Conference. This event will take place on Friday, 07 March 2025, at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria. The conference is themed "Empowering the Defence Sector through Public-Private Partnerships."

Commissioner Masiapato will elaborate on the role of public-private partnerships in border management and underscore the potential opportunities arising from collaboration with the private sector. Additionally, he will provide an update on the accomplishments of the BMA as the authority will celebrate its second anniversary in April 2025.

The BMA asserts that effective and well-managed borders are crucial for ensuring public safety, promoting economic growth, and safeguarding national interests. With only Five (5) days remaining before the conference, the BMA is poised to engage in discussions on empowering the defence and security sector through Public-Private Partnerships. These discussions forms part of our objective of securing borders for development and protecting the South Africa’s interests to the fullest extent possible.

Over and above Commissioner Masiapato addressing the conference, the event has attracted other diverse and high-level speakers, including Major General (Ret) Bantu Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, and General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

In addition, a selection of experts from various fields will engage in critical panel discussions addressing the current advancements, challenges, and strategic opportunities associated with public-private partnerships in the realm of defence and security within South Africa.

The one-day event is expected to be a gamechanger in Public Private Partnerships on Defence and Security. For more information visit https://events.defenceweb.co.za/ppp2025/

