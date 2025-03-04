Advancing the circular economy in Latin American and Caribbean cities: evaluation of Bogotá’s circular economy strategy

The circular economy presents significant opportunities for the Latin American and Caribbean region (LAC), including reducing resource consumption, mitigating environmental impacts, and creating jobs, contributing to sustainable urban development. Recommendations made in this report for Bogotá and other LAC cities include enhancing waste management infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, and building capacities for better waste handling and recycling practices.

The authors highlight the critical role of informal waste workers in Bogotá’s CE transition, recommending improved recognition, support, and integration into formal waste management systems. They also advocate for a holistic circular economy approach using the 10-R framework, addressing multiple sectors and promoting sustainable consumption and production practices.