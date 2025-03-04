North West Legislature hods hold PFMA public hearings with Health and Finance Departments over 2023/24 audit outcomes, 5 Mar
The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Health and Department of Finance over the 2023/24 audit outcomes and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.
The PFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 05 March 2025
Time: 08h00 – 10h00 Department of Health (follow-up session)
10h00 – 11h30 Provincial Treasury
Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2
MEC for Department of Health, Sello Lehari and MEC for Department of Finance, Keneetswe Mosenogi are expected to attend the public hearings.
Members of the media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
Tell: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.