North West Legislature hods hold PFMA public hearings with Health and Finance Departments over 2023/24 audit outcomes, 5 Mar

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Health and Department of Finance over the 2023/24 audit outcomes and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Time: 08h00 – 10h00 Department of Health (follow-up session)

10h00 – 11h30 Provincial Treasury

Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2

MEC for Department of Health, Sello Lehari and MEC for Department of Finance, Keneetswe Mosenogi are expected to attend the public hearings.

Members of the media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

