Ministers Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi and Mmamoloko Kubayi brief media on outcomes of the inaugural meeting of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group Technical Meeting, 5 Mar
Members of the media are invited to a media briefing on the outcomes of the inaugural meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting, conducted under the South African G20 Presidency.
This important briefing will feature insights from distinguished leaders, including:
- Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Minister of the Department of Public Service and Administration
- Adv. Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit and Co-chairperson of the ACWG
- Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development
The briefing will address significant discussions and outcomes from the meeting, providing a valuable opportunity for media representatives to engage with our leaders on this critical topic.
Briefing Details:
Date: Wednesday, 5 March 2025
Time: 2:00 PM SAST
Location: Lord Charles Hotel, Corner of Broadway Boulevards and Main Rd, Somerset West, 7130
Please arrive at least 90 minutes before the briefing for accreditation. We ask that you bring a valid form of identification, such as your ID or driver’s license.
We look forward to your participation in this significant event.
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Moses Mushi
Director of Communication
Department of Public Service and Administration
Tel: 012 336 1358
Email: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za
Mr. Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson, Special Investigating Unit
Tel: 082 306 8888
#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica
