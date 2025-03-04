Ministers Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi and Mmamoloko Kubayi brief media on outcomes of the inaugural meeting of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group Technical Meeting, 5 Mar

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing on the outcomes of the inaugural meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting, conducted under the South African G20 Presidency.

This important briefing will feature insights from distinguished leaders, including:

Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Minister of the Department of Public Service and Administration

Adv. Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit and Co-chairperson of the ACWG

Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The briefing will address significant discussions and outcomes from the meeting, providing a valuable opportunity for media representatives to engage with our leaders on this critical topic.

Briefing Details:

Date: Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Time: 2:00 PM SAST

Location: Lord Charles Hotel, Corner of Broadway Boulevards and Main Rd, Somerset West, 7130

Please arrive at least 90 minutes before the briefing for accreditation. We ask that you bring a valid form of identification, such as your ID or driver’s license.

We look forward to your participation in this significant event.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Moses Mushi

Director of Communication

Department of Public Service and Administration

Tel: 012 336 1358

Email: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Mr. Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson, Special Investigating Unit

Tel: 082 306 8888

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

