Tourism hosts graduation ceremony to honour Chefs in Free State Province, 7 Mar

The Department of Tourism will host a graduation ceremony to honour Chefs in the Free State Province who successfully completed the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme. The 20 students will receive NQF Level 5 Occupational Trade certificates bringing to fruition their dream of being accredited chefs in the tourism sector.

The RPL programme is a Tourism Sector Human Resource Strategy (TSHRS) intervention that recognises the prior learning of Chefs, and awards them with the relevant occupational qualification and designation. The programme is significant as it empowers beneficiaries to explore career growth opportunities and improve their trajectory in the workforce.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Maggie Sotyu will preside over the graduation ceremony. To date the RPL has upskilled and awarded trade certificates to 160 chefs in various provinces.

The RPL graduation takes place as the country prepares to mark Human Rights Month in March 2025. South Africa commemorates the sacrifices that were made in the struggle for liberation and access to basic human rights - such as the right to education. Deputy Minister Sotyu will expand on Government’s efforts and milestones in empowering and uplifting the youth and communities through tourism’s skills programmes.

Members of the media are invited to attend:

RPL Graduation ceremony

Date: Friday, 07 March 2025

Venue: Food and Bev Institute – Bloemfontein [Free State Province]

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

RSVP: Members of the media can confirm their attendance to Mr. Tshifhiwa Dzhivhuho – Communications Intern (DT) via Cell/ WhatsApp: 076 2843 287 or e-mail: tdzhivhuho@tourism.gov.za