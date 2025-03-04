Athens GA Mental Wellness Providers Welcome Divorce Mediation Center, a Not-For-Profit Family Advocacy to Serve Families

Divorce Mediation Center now serving families in Athens GA

Now serving Athens families with affordable, flat fee divorce services

We are honored to be welcomed by the Athens community to offer our unique Transitions Divorce™ services. Our Advocacy goal is to help families avoid divorce court while protecting family finances.” — Kelley Linn, Founder-Divorce Mediation Center and Transitions Divorce

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce Court Litigation can be a very costly, difficult and an emotionally traumatizing process for all family members.

That's why Divorce Mediation Center LLC is excited to announce the addition of their services to Athens and the surrounding areas. This private, not-for-profit family-focused advocacy is dedicated to helping couples navigate the divorce process, outside of a court and in a low conflict and cost efficient manner.

Divorce Mediation Center helps couples avoid the stress and trauma of divorce court by providing a uniquely developed service package called the Transitions Divorce™ that guides them to efficiently reach mutually beneficial agreements in a no-nonsense, practical manner. This not only saves couples time and tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, but also minimizes the emotional toll on all family members.

One of the main benefits of using Divorce Mediation Center LLC is the average cost savings of $60,000++. By mediating and filing their divorce agreement, couples can save $60,000 or more compared to going through the traditional court process. This is made possible by the Advocacy's bundled services, which include a family financial analysis for multiple options of an equitable division of family assets, mediation/coaching services, and attorney legal support services for one low flat fee. This allows couples to have all their needs met in one place, without the added stress of searching for multiple professionals.

Divorce Mediation Center LLC is committed to providing efficient, practical solutions for divorcing couples. Their team of experienced professionals understands the complexities of divorce and strives to make the process as smooth and simple as possible. With their addition of services to the Athens area, they will continue to help families in Georgia find peaceful resolutions to their divorce. For more information, please visit their website to contact them directly to schedule a couples consultation.

