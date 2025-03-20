AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for Trellix
Trellix achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2024
This highlights Trellix's ongoing commitment to provide superior protection powered by our advanced threat research center and detection engineering teams.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trellix achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— Gareth McLachlan, our Chief Product Officer
Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) is a professional security product that can manage enterprise networks of up to 100,000 endpoints per appliance. As well as malware protection, the product includes investigative functions for analysing and remediating targeted cyber-attacks.
It demonstrated a high level of protection against both Internet-based threats, and malicious files from sources such as external drives or the local area network. It also had to prove that it could provide this protection without impacting device performance or creating false alarms.
The Endpoint Security (ENS) management console can be run on a variety of platforms (cloud-based, hardware/virtual appliance, or Amazon-hosted). It provides a clean overview page, illuminated with graphics, and a single menu for navigating the various features. Testers found that it provided easy access to details pages for individual items. There are comprehensive search facilities, and a containment feature to isolate infected devices.
Trellix was very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 Enterprise Main-Test Series, receiving an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both runs. It also took an Approved Mac Product Award for the Mac Security Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Trellix hat bei der Enterprise Main-Testreihe 2024 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme.
Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS) ist ein professionelles Security-Produkt, das Unternehmensnetzwerke mit bis zu 100.000 Endpoints pro Appliance verwalten kann. Neben dem Schutz vor Malware umfasst das Produkt investigative Funktionen zur Analyse und Behebung gezielter Cyberangriffe.
Es musste ein hohes Level an Schutz sowohl vor internetbasierten Threats als auch vor schädlichen Dateien aus Quellen wie externen Laufwerken oder dem lokalen Netzwerk nachweisen. Außerdem musste es nachweisen, dass es diesen Schutz bieten kann, ohne die Geräteperformance zu beeinträchtigen oder Fehlalarme auszulösen.
Die Verwaltungskonsole von Endpoint Security (ENS) kann auf verschiedenen Plattformen ausgeführt werden (Cloud-basiert, Hardware/virtuelle Appliance oder bei Amazon gehostet). Sie bietet eine übersichtliche, mit Grafiken beleuchtete Übersichtsseite und ein zentrales Menü für die Navigation durch die verschiedenen Funktionen. Die Tester stellten fest, dass die Detailseiten zu den einzelnen Elementen leicht zugänglich sind. Es gibt umfassende Suchfunktionen und eine Eingrenzungsfunktion, um infizierte Geräte zu isolieren.
Trellix war in der 2024 Enterprise Main-Testreihe von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich und erhielt für beide Durchgänge einen Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award. Für den Mac-Sicherheitstest wurde Trellix außerdem mit einem Approved Mac Product Award ausgezeichnet.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
