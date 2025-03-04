InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Ball Joint and Wheel Spindle Separator for Mechanics and DIY Enthusiasts

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe S. of New Milford, NJ is the creator of the HD Fork Splitter, a cost-effective and high-performance tool designed to separate ball joints and wheel spindles on cars, trucks, and other vehicles, addressing common challenges faced in vehicle repairs.Unlike conventional ball joint separators, the HD Fork Splitter is specifically engineered to handle ball joints with long studs and casings, which create gaps too large for existing tools. Featuring long and thick fork tines, this tool effectively fills these gaps, ensuring a secure and efficient separation process. It can be especially useful when downward pressure and force alone are insufficient to loosen stubborn studs.By eliminating the need to purchase an entire kit to obtain a similar tool, the invention saves mechanics and hobbyists both time and money. Its simple and robust design integrates seamlessly with any toolset, making it a must-have for professionals and enthusiasts alike. The HD Fork Splitter is constructed using soft steel and other similar, durable materials to create a heavy-duty design that works efficiently on both wide and narrow gaps to make conventional separators obsolete. The device is intended to enhance vehicle repair capabilities without unnecessary expenses.Most fork splitters are the same size (0.75”) at their thickest point. Unfortunately, this is not sufficient for ball joint applications with a long socket and stud, which create a wide gap between the control arm and the spindle, requiring a thicker splitter to separate them. Despite their drawbacks, these conventional tools are a significant part of the global automotive tools market due to a lack of better options. The global automotive tools market was valued at approximately USD 41.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 59.99 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42% during this period. With the improvements offered by the HD Fork Splitter, it would be a significant enhancement over existing products and a huge benefit to any manufacturer’s product line.Joe filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his HD Fork Splitter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the HD Fork Splitter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

