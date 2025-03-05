Multicenter Study Showcases the Combined Power of Pirche’s B- And T-Cell Technology in Predicting Transplant Outcomes

Pirche’s TxPredictor is the only solution that provides comprehensive immune profiling to enable better decision-making.

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirche AG , a German-based software company that provides bioinformatics technologies to support transplantation and cancer research, today announced the results of a multicenter study published in Frontiers in Immunology , which showed that the company’s newest algorithm for B-cell epitope mismatch (Snow) effectively predicts the development of donor specific HLA antibodies (DSAs). Analyzing data from 843 kidney patients transplanted at four centers in the Seattle metro area, investigators observed that patients with elevated Snow scores were twice as likely to develop DSA post-transplant. They also reported the likelihood of DSA development increased when both T-cell (PIRCHE-II) and Snow scores were elevated.Despite significant advances in the field, the development of anti-HLA antibodies still affects up to 30% of all transplant patients. DSAs are strongly associated with chronic allograft dysfunction, as well as poor graft survival. Several recent studies have shown that HLA epitopes, the part of the antigen that is recognized by either antibodies or T cell receptors, may be the key to improving donor selection and identifying patients at higher risk for immunologic events. While Pirche’s T-cell algorithm, PIRCHE-II, has been available for clinical use since 2019, the company recently introduced Snow – a deep neural network antibody epitope predictor – last fall, establishing its TxPredictor platform as the only on-market solution to support comprehensive immune risk assessment. The results from this large and diverse Seattle cohort not only validate B-cell epitope mismatches as an important indicator of immunologic risk, but reinforce the importance of evaluating T- and B-cell responses collectively to improve decision-making related to donor selection and immunosuppression management.“We are pleased to have partnered with Dr. Chou-Wu on this innovative research,” said Matthias Niemann, Pirche’s Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Technology Officer. “These results clearly highlight how considering T- and B-cell epitope mismatches synergistically may inform—and potentially improve—clinical management.”“These results validate our continued investment to expand TxPredictor to be the only digital platform that enables comprehensive immune profiling,” added Christopher McCloskey, Pirche’s Executive Vice President. “The improvement of long-term graft outcomes depends on the emergence of novel tools that facilitate better clinical decision-making. As this study demonstrates, the insights Pirche provides into patients’ likely immune responses have the potential to transform transplantation through better donor selection and more tailored immunosuppression strategies.”About Pirche AGPirche is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. Pirche is headquartered in Grünwald near Munich with offices near Boston, Berlin and Utrecht.

