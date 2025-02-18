Pirche AG Announces Innovation Partnership with Leading Transplant Diagnostics Provider, Devyser AB

Pirche AG today announced its collaboration with leading transplant diagnostics provider, Devyser AB.

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirche AG, a European leader in digital diagnostics serving the transplant medicine and biopharma research markets, today announced its collaboration with leading transplant diagnostics provider, Devyser AB. The partnership aims to demonstrate how Pirche’s TxPredictor Platform, an AI-based solution that provides robust immune profiling and risk prediction capabilities to aid clinical decision-making, can support more personalized monitoring with a portfolio of novel biomarkers developed by Devyser.Up to 20% of patients who receive a solid organ transplant will experience acute rejection within the first year of transplant. Biopsy remains the gold standard for diagnosing rejection-related injury, but it is inconvenient for patients, prone to sampling and interpretation error, and costly. Biopsy also presents several risks to the graft, including bleeding, infection, and injury. In recent years, less invasive tests leveraging cell-free DNA or mRNA signatures have emerged that offer the potential to identify graft injury without a biopsy, but their performance varies across patient populations, and they are not always cost-effective. By simulating the T- and B-cell epitope interactions between a transplant donor and recipient, the Pirche TxPredictor Platform accurately predicts which patients are at high risk for post-transplant immunologic events, supporting better decision-making related to both biomarker selection and the frequency of post-transplant testing.“Pirche is thrilled to launch our collaboration with Devyser, a company leading the way in the development of novel diagnostics that have the potential to transform care and treatment for transplant recipients,” said Thomas Klein, Pirche’s CEO. “The transplant field’s collective aspiration of one graft for life depends on more personalized care - from donor selection to immunosuppression management and biomarker monitoring. This partnership with Devyser, spearheaded by Chris McCloskey, Pirche's Executive Vice President of Transplant Services and Business Development, will showcase the potential of integrating advanced diagnostics with digital solutions to effectively advance this critical mission in post-transplant care.”“Devyser continues to innovate and grow its product portfolio in the transplant space,” said Theis Kipling, Devyser’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are very excited about our partnership with Pirche, one of the leading providers of digital diagnostic solutions and expect that our collaboration will help advance several innovations in our pipeline, as well as enable more targeted post-transplant monitoring with the aim of improving long-term graft outcomes.”About Pirche AGPirche is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. Pirche is headquartered in Grünwald near Munich with offices near Boston, Berlin and Utrecht.About Devyser ABDevyser are pioneers in diagnostic kits and solutions for advanced DNA testing. Their goal is to eliminate tedious protocols and streamline laboratory workflows with simple, fast, and easy-to-use solutions. So all patients receive a correct diagnosis and faster treatment in the shortest time possible.

