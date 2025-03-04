UM delegation visits several UK universities to promote cooperation

MACAU, March 4 - To deepen cooperation and exchanges with higher education institutions in English-speaking countries, Rui Martins, vice rector of the University of Macau (UM), led a delegation to visit several top universities in the Midlands and North West England. The aim of the visit is to promote cooperation in areas such as student and faculty exchanges, dual degree programmes, and joint research projects, as well as to explore potential cooperation across various disciplines.

Martins said that the visit is an important initiative for UM to strengthen its partnerships with higher education institutions in English-speaking countries. It has not only effectively promoted UM’s internationalisation strategy but also fostered mutual understanding between UM and leading UK institutions, laying a solid foundation for substantive cooperation in teaching, scientific research, and student and faculty exchanges in the future. UM will continue to actively expand its partnerships with higher education institutions in English-speaking countries in order to further raise its international profile and cultivate high-end talent with a global perspective for the Macao SAR and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

During their time in the UK, the UM delegation visited the University of Warwick and was received by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Michael Scott. The two parties held a meeting to discuss cooperation in student and faculty exchanges, dual degree programmes, and joint research projects, and reached several agreements. Plans were made to establish undergraduate and postgraduate exchange programmes, dual degree programmes, and visiting scholar programmes in fields such as engineering, social sciences and education, and to hold academic seminars.

The UM delegation also visited the University of Leicester and met with Pro Vice-Chancellor Sarah Davies and several faculty representatives. They engaged in in-depth discussions on cooperation in computer science, engineering, and materials science. Both sides recognised the similarities in their academic structures and research layouts, and expressed optimism for future cooperation in dual degree programmes, student exchanges, and research collaboration. The two parties also agreed to sign a university-level memorandum of understanding to further promote disciplinary cooperation and exchange.

At the University of Nottingham, Martins co-chaired a meeting with Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor Nigel Mongan. The discussions focused on key disciplines such as education, Portuguese studies, social sciences, and engineering, with plans to systematically advance cooperation in student exchange programmes, dual degree programmes, and international academic conferences. Martins highlighted that the visit has laid a solid foundation for future academic exchanges and research collaboration between the two universities, with the hope of more fruitful outcomes in the future.

The UM delegation also visited the University of Sheffield and met with Vice-President Malcolm Butler and faculty representatives. The two parties focused on the strengths of both universities in electronic and electrical engineering, mathematics, physics, and education, and explored directions for future cooperation. Initial consensus was reached on establishing student exchange programmes, co-hosting academic forums, and developing innovative research projects.

At the University of Leeds, the UM delegation was received by Dean of Global Engagement Manuel Barcia Paz and held a meeting with representatives from the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences and the School of Education. They discussed strengthening teaching and research collaboration in electronic and electrical engineering, chemistry, materials science, and education. Martins said that UM and the University of Leeds have a long-standing partnership, and have launched a double master’s degree programme in English studies this academic year. He expressed hope that the two universities will establish more dual degree programmes in other disciplines, and promote student and faculty exchanges and other academic collaboration.

At the University of Manchester, the UM delegation held discussions with representatives and scholars of the Faculty of Science and Engineering, and explored research collaboration in the fields of computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, and materials science. The two parties exchanged views on the establishment of dual degree programmes and visiting scholar programmes, and reached an initial consensus on the establishment of dual degree programmes. The delegation toured the Photon Science Institute at the University of Manchester and the Henry Royce Institute, an institute for advanced materials research, and gained insights into the university’s outstanding achievements in cutting-edge research. In addition, Fan Lianghuo, dean of UM’s Faculty of Education, visited the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Manchester and met with representatives in the field of education to discuss strengthening cooperation and exchange in related disciplines between the two universities.

The UM delegation also included Sun Handong, associate director of the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering, and Sin Sai Weng, deputy director of the Institute of Microelectronics.