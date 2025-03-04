Revamped WTO tariff and trade platform enhances access to data

The TTD platform, which improves on the previous Tariff Analysis Online facility, aggregates official information about applied tariffs and import data notified by WTO members to the WTO's Integrated Data Base (IDB), and bound duties (agreed maximum tariffs) and other commitments recorded in the WTO's Consolidated Tariff Schedules (CTS) database. This data is supplemented by the WTO Analytical Database (ADB), which integrates WTO sources such as regional trade agreements (RTA) and external partners such as the International Trade Centre, UN Comtrade and Trade Data Monitor. The platform follows a multi-tiered update schedule, with updates ranging from daily to monthly, depending on the data source.

The TTD features include:

Profiles for over 150 economies containing key statistical indicators on tariffs and trade

Bilateral trade dataset of annual bilateral flows broken down by product categories

Imports and exports pattern reports containing trade values and shares by partner and product

Time series reports providing tariffs and trade at aggregated level for multiple years since 1996

More detailed tariff information and import data at the tariff line level

Data download capabilities

A comprehensive inventory of notes on data coverage and other references and links to other WTO portals

Public access (no log-in required)

TTD also complements other WTO initiatives aimed at creating integrated and interactive databases of trade measures across the organization. Additional functionalities and features are planned for future updates.

For questions or feedback on Tariff & Trade Data, please contact [email protected].