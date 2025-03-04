Florida Wine Academy Leads WSET Success in Florida with Outstanding Pass Rates

Classroom at Florida Wine Academy Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, Founder of Florida Wine Academy MCI Classroom in Downtown Miami

Florida Wine Academy leads WSET success in Florida with top pass rates, exceeding global averages. The best choice for wine & sake education in Florida!

Our students' dedication and our educators' guidance place Florida Wine Academy at the top in WSET pass rates, reinforcing our role as Florida’s best wine school.” — Alessandra Esteves DipWSET, MW candidate

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Wine Academy , the premier wine school in Florida, continues to set the standard for wine and sake education with exceptional pass rates in the globally recognized Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) qualifications.For the 2023-2024 academic year, Florida Wine Academy students achieved pass rates that exceeded global averages in key certifications, reinforcing its reputation as the best wine school in Florida.Here you can compare Florida Wine Academy's pass rates to the global average:- WSET Level 1 Award in Wine: 94% (Global Average: 92%)- WSET Level 1 Award in Sake: 96% (Global Average: 95%)- WSET Level 2 Award in Wines: 98% (Global Average: 93%)Founded in 2016, Florida Wine Academy has become the leading institution for wine, sake, and spirits education, offering WSET-certified courses in Downtown Miami, Pinecrest, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Naples. These latest results highlight the Academy’s commitment to providing industry-leading education, led by a team of experienced educators who guide students through rigorous coursework and tastings.Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, SWS, FWS, CSW, MW candidate and co-founder of Florida Wine Academy, attributes these achievements to the dedication of both students and instructors:"Our students' hard work, combined with the expertise of our educators, has once again placed Florida Wine Academy at the top in WSET pass rates. We take pride in fostering a learning environment that not only prepares students for success but also deepens their appreciation for wine and sake."With its unwavering commitment to excellence, Florida Wine Academy continues to be the best choice for wine education in Florida, offering world-class training for enthusiasts and professionals alike.For more information about upcoming WSET courses , visit www.floridawineacademy.com or contact info@floridawineacademy.com.Media Contact:Florida Wine AcademyEmail: info@floridawineacademy.comWebsite: www.floridawineacademy.com

