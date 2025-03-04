Pointcarre Expands Its Expertise to the Pakistani Textile Market

Waqas Tariq - Pointcarre Agent in Pakistan

Leading Textile CAD Provider Establishes Expert Team in Pakistan, Partnering with Industry Leaders and Educational Institutions to Modernize Design Workflows

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pointcarre Textile Software , a global leader in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software for textiles, announces its strategic establishment in Pakistan with a dedicated team of experts. This comprehensive solution, which caters to weavers, printers, and knit manufacturers, offers an integrated approach combining dobby weaving, Jacquard, printing, and knit design in a standalone application compatible with both Mac and PC.The expansion into Pakistan aligns with the company's global vision to transform traditional textile creation processes. Already adopted by major players like Gohar Textile Mills, Pointcarre software is rapidly gaining ground in this high-potential market."We're not just here to sell another piece of software; we want to provide full support to users, and that begins with training students," states Freddy Brault, CEO of Pointcarre, following his meeting with Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I), Rector of the National Textile University in Faisalabad.The Pakistani team, led by Waqas Tariq, is tasked not only with distributing the software but also with providing regular training and quality technical support. "The vast majority are using outdated software, and sometimes nothing at all—the challenge is enormous," emphasizes Waqas Tariq. His team of trainers has already begun conducting training sessions with the ambition of making this technology accessible to the entire Pakistani textile sector.True to its motto "Simplify your work," Pointcarre aims to facilitate textile creation steps and automate repetitive tasks through Pointcarre's artificial intelligence, allowing designers to devote more time to creation and color variations. This approach is particularly relevant for the rapidly modernizing Pakistani market.One of Pointcarre's priorities in Pakistan is also to invest in training the new generation of textile designers, giving them access to powerful tools capable of radically optimizing current working methods. This initiative is part of a global strategy that combines technological innovation with traditional textile expertise.With this expansion into Pakistan, Pointcarre strengthens its international presence and confirms its status as a reference in the textile CAD field, offering an integrated solution that meets the specific needs of the local textile industry while guiding it toward the future.

Jacquard Maker: The Software That Revolutionizes Jacquard Woven Fabrics

