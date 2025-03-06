Har Mar Superstar Added Tour Dates 2025

Har Mar Superstar adds Boston and New York City dates to Spring 2025 Tour. Special guests L.C. Franke, Shonali, and DJ Steve Myers will join at Sony Hall NYC.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a thrilling start to his Spring 2025 Tour, Har Mar Superstar is keeping the momentum going with two exciting new stops in Boston and New York City. Fans on the East Coast will now have the chance to experience his signature high-energy performances, complete with deep cuts, fan favorites, and new material.

Newly Added Tour Dates:

• Saturday, May 10 – Boston, MA @ Boston Button Factory

• Sunday, May 11 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall (featuring special guests L.C. Franke, Shonali, and DJ Steve Myers)

Har Mar Superstar is eager to return to these two cities, where he has built a dedicated following over the years.

“I can’t wait to get back to play shows in Boston and NYC this spring. The shows on this tour so far have been incredible,” says Har Mar Superstar. “It will be a special weekend culminating at Sony Hall, one of the most beautiful venues I’ve been to, on Mother’s Day. Very fitting. L.C. Franke from Austin, TX, and NYC’s own Shonali are joining the bill, and DJ Steve Myers will be spinning tunes throughout the night at this party just off of Times Square. It’ll be a night full of friends, and my set will span all 25+ years of Har Mar Superstar.”

With his latest album Roseville still making waves, Har Mar Superstar continues to showcase his signature mix of soul, pop, and rock with a performance style that is equal parts intimate and electrifying. His live shows promise a night of dancing, nostalgia, and surprises.

Watch the "Hearts Have Misspoken" video here: https://youtu.be/-j6s1yRxDk4.

About Har Mar Superstar

Known for his soulful voice, magnetic stage presence, and versatile artistry, Har Mar Superstar has been captivating audiences worldwide for over two decades. With his album Roseville, Har Mar Superstar’s music delves deeper into his unique blend of vulnerability and showmanship, cementing his place as one of the most compelling performers in contemporary music.

