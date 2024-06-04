FundMore expedites Canadian homeownership processing over $1 billion in mortgages on its cloud-native AI platform
FundMore announces a monumental achievement: surpassing $1 billion in mortgages processed on its LOS.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundMore, an award-winning mortgage underwriting software company, recently announced a monumental achievement: surpassing $1 billion in mortgages processed on its Loan Origination System (LOS). This achievement underscores the rapid digital transformation underway in the mortgage industry and demonstrates FundMore's influence as lenders strive to meet the growing demand for a faster, more convenient, and more secure mortgage experience.
Traditional mortgage lenders have long been hampered by outdated legacy technology, leading to cumbersome processes, approval delays, and frustrated homebuyers. FundMore’s cutting-edge Loan Origination System (LOS) is designed to address these challenges head-on, enabling lenders to process mortgage applications in hours or days, compared to the industry standard of weeks or months.
“Homeownership is a dream that should be within reach for everyone, and we're making that a reality by revolutionizing how mortgages are processed,” says Chris Grimes, CEO of FundMore. “With our software, underwriting has become a streamlined one-day process. The $1 billion milestone we reached in May is a powerful testament to the success of our mission. We invite all lending institutions to reimagine their reliance on legacy systems and join us in driving the cost of loan origination down and broadening home ownership accessibility for Canadians by leveraging artificial intelligence.”
FundMore's advanced technology empowers lenders to make near-instant decisions and fund more applications while reducing costs. Using advanced AI, ML, and partner integrations, FundMore digitizes traditionally manual processes, enhances fraud detection, and facilitates quick, data-driven lending decisions. This minimizes risk and human error and significantly accelerates the mortgage process, providing a more efficient and secure experience for lenders and homebuyers.
About FundMore
FundMore's end-to-end automated LOS (Loan Origination System) stands out with its unique features. It enables lenders to lend confidently at speed and scale, streamlines funding processes using machine learning and enhances efficiency through analytics. The platform includes all the latest technology lenders need for a frictionless application process, from live Google Maps, automated property valuations, and a secure document portal with e-signature to automatic ID verification. On the back end, FundMore's document management and automation solutions for mortgage lenders collect, classify, process, validate, and securely store client documents, ensuring a one-touch mortgage process.
For more information on FundMore, please visit the company website at www.fundmore.ai
Brad Cartier
FundMore
+1 613-552-4712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn