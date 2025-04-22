AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 Enterprise EPR Test
Attaining a certification from AV-Comparatives is an affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palo Alto Networks achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 Enterprise EPR Test, which checks a product’s ability to detect, analyse and prevent advanced persistent threats.
— AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-palo-alto-networks/
In order to be certified in the Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test, a product must achieve an average of at least 90% for combined Active and Passive Response, without incurring excessive costs. Achieving certification signifies a product’s excellence, regardless of the specific quadrant level attained within the EPR Quadrant. Receiving a ‘Certified’ designation in our Enterprise EPR Test signifies that a product has demonstrated a high level of performance and effectiveness.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Pro was very successful in the EPR Test and Palo Alto Networks was certified with the Endpoint Prevention & Response Award.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Palo Alto Networks erzielte einen großen Erfolg im AV-Comparatives 2024 Enterprise EPR Test, der die Fähigkeit eines Produkts zur Erkennung, Analyse und Abwehr von fortgeschrittenen persistenten Bedrohungen überprüft.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-palo-alto-networks/
Um im Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR)-Test zertifiziert zu werden, muss ein Produkt einen Durchschnitt von mindestens 90% für die kombinierte aktive und passive Reaktion erreichen, ohne dass dabei übermäßige Kosten anfallen. Das Erreichen der Zertifizierung bedeutet, dass ein Produkt hervorragende Leistungen erbringt, unabhängig von der spezifischen Quadrantenstufe, die innerhalb des EPR-Quadranten erreicht wird. Wenn ein Produkt in unserem Enterprise EPR Test die Bezeichnung "Zertifiziert" erhält, bedeutet dies, dass es ein hohes Maß an Leistung und Effektivität nachgewiesen hat.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Pro war im EPR-Test sehr erfolgreich und Palo Alto Networks wurde mit dem Endpoint Prevention & Response Award ausgezeichnet
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
