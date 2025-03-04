Smart Society Ventures Releases Whitepaper on Energy, Data Centers and The Built Environment

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Society Ventures (SSV) is proud to announce the release of its latest whitepaper , Building a Smart Society: Energy, Data Centers, and the Built Environment. This in-depth research explores the intersection of energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and real estate, highlighting the pivotal role of data centers and sustainable built environment solutions in shaping the future of urban infrastructure.The whitepaper, authored by SSV Managing Partner and Co-Founder Brynne Kennedy, SSV MBA Associate Keertana Anandraj, and SSV Marketing and Investor Relations Manager Nour Riad, provides critical insights into the evolving energy landscape, AI-driven real estate transformation, and the investment opportunities driving the built environment’s decarbonization.Key Highlights from the whitepaper:- By 2030, data centers could consume up to 9% of total energy generation with a single facility consuming the power equal to up to 800,000 homes.- The built environment accounts for 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 40% of total energy consumption, making it a central focus for decarbonization efforts.- The energy management systems market is projected to double to $80 billion by 2030, offering major investment opportunities in AI-driven building optimization and energy efficiency.- The transition to smart, energy-efficient buildings represents a $1.8 trillion market opportunity,“The scale of growth, speed of development, and massive energy consumption of tomorrow’s data centers is unprecedented. With AI, particularly generative AI, driving exponential increases in processing capacity, the question of how we power these systems is now central to the global energy transition.” said Brynne KennedyThe whitepaper is part of Smart Society Ventures’ Building a Smart Society research series, which provides actionable insights into critical climate tech sub-sectors. By fostering collaboration among investors, innovators, and policymakers, the series aims to accelerate the transition toward a greener, smarter, and more sustainable built environment.The full whitepaper is available for download here About Smart Society Ventures: Smart Society Ventures invests in rapidly-growing energy technology companies across the US and Europe to support the global energy transition, enable the growth of AI and data centers, and help create the next generation of unicorns.

