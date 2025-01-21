Smart Society Ventures Releases Whitepaper on the $200 Trillion Decarbonization Investment Opportunity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Society Ventures (SSV), is thrilled to share its new research paper “The Decarbonization Investment Landscape: Exploring Forces Behind the Hidden $200 Trillion Opportunity.” Authored by Steve Black, SSV Co-Founder and General Partner, and Isabel Runge, Associate at SSV, the whitepaper features a foreword by Rt Hon Chris Skidmore OBE, former UK Energy Minister and a Founding Advisor to the fund.This research provides a detailed exploration of the transformative investments needed to reach net-zero emissions. It emphasizes the critical role of emerging technologies across the three pillars of decarbonization: Recognition, Reduction, and Removal of carbon emissions. Beyond traditional climate technologies such as wind and solar, the whitepaper highlights innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, decentralized energy systems, and advanced carbon markets as key to addressing this $200 trillion opportunity.Key insights from the whitepaper include:The Explosion of Data: Advances in AI and IoT technologies can enable cost savings of up to 25% while reducing emissions across sectors like manufacturing, energy, and agriculture.Decentralization of Energy: Opportunities in virtual power plants and distributed energy systems to reshape the global energy landscape - particularly critical as AI demands even more energy.Carbon Markets Evolution: The evolution of global carbon markets is driving a shift toward high-quality carbon removal credits, with the market projected to grow sixfold by 2030.“This opportunity emerges at a pivotal moment, as technological innovation converges with unprecedented market momentum. Nearly 40% of global market capitalization is now covered by science based net zero targets, creating urgent demand for solutions that can deliverboth environmental and economic returns.” said Steve Black.In his foreword, Rt Hon Chris Skidmore notes, “The identification of key investment opportunities in this paper, highlighting proven thought leaders and first movers, reflects SmartSociety Ventures’ strategy to become a leading decarbonisation technology fund.”The full whitepaper is available for download here About Smart Society Ventures: Smart Society Ventures invests in rapidly-growing energy and climate tech companies across Europe, UK and US to help achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and build the next generation of technology unicorns.

