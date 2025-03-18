AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for NordVPN Threat Protection Pro
NordVPN Threat Protection Pro achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Anti-Phishing Test Series of 2024.
NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro helps prevent users from visiting fraudulent sites, protects against scams, phishing attacks and sophisticated threats that other tools might miss.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NordVPN Threat Protection Pro achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Anti-Phishing Test Series of 2024.
NordVPN Threat Protection Pro performed creditably in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 Anti-Phishing Certification Test. This test simulates situations where users might rely on the phishing protection of their security product. NordVPN Threat Protection Pro received the Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification for its performance in this test.
NordVPN Threat Protection Pro was also certified in the Fake Shop Detection Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
