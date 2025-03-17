AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for McAfee
McAfee achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024
Attaining a certification from AV-Comparatives is an affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McAfee achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-mcafee/
McAfee Total Protection is very simple to install, and has a modern, touch-friendly interface. All essential functions can be accessed via tiles on the home screen, and the malware alerts are clear and persistent.
McAfee had a successful year in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 Consumer Main-Test Series. It received an Approved Security Product Award, having reached four Advanced+ and two Advanced Awards in the tests. It also takes Gold Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Performance Test this year.
Additionally, McAfee received an Approved Anti-Phishing Product Award for the Anti-Phishing Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
McAfee erzielte in der Consumer Main-Testreihe 2024 von AV-Comparatives einen großen Erfolg. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-mcafee/
McAfee Total Protection ist sehr einfach zu installieren und hat eine moderne, berührungsfreundliche Oberfläche. Alle wichtigen Funktionen können über Kacheln auf dem Startbildschirm aufgerufen werden, und die Malware-Warnungen sind klar und deutlich.
McAfee hatte ein erfolgreiches Jahr in der Consumer Main-Testreihe 2024 von AV-Comparatives. Es erhielt einen Approved Security Product Award, nachdem es in den Tests vier Advanced+ und zwei Advanced Awards erreicht hatte. Außerdem erhält es in diesem Jahr Gold-Auszeichnungen für den Real-World Protection Test und den Performance Test.
Außerdem erhielt McAfee für den Anti-Phishing-Test die Auszeichnung Approved Anti-Phishing Product.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+ +43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.