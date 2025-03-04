Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market to Surpass Value US$ 61.18 Billion at a CAGR of 17.00% From 2025 to 2034

Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market

The growing demand for green and energy-efficient building solutions is driving the market demand.

Building integrated photovoltaic market statistics, size will hit USD 61.18 billion by 2034, growth with recent trends and demand” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing urbanization is channelling the building integrated photovoltaic market on an upward trajectory.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 12.71 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐃 61.18 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 17.0% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:For building installations, PV system is bracketed into two categories, namely building applied photovoltaics (BAPV) and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). A BIPV installation is when the photovoltaic gatherers are an intrinsic part of the building envelope. They can either restore outward shell components or be combined into them. Instances of BIPV components and substances recently in the market involve PV glass windows, PV glass skylights, awnings, balustrades, canopies, shingles, exterior wall panels, and even PV walkable surfaces.

Building owners and utilities all profit from the application of PV systems. The benefaction of PV-generated electricity can have a prominent influence on crest demand loads that utilities have to offer power for. Late afternoon sunshine and heat assemblage in buildings cause greater needs positioned on air conditioning systems to retain the coolness. BIPV systems generate electricity while improving the attractiveness and energy efficiency of buildings, causing green energy generation in urban ambiances and spurring the building integrated photovoltaic market growth.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Application of Financial Incentives: Governments globally are applying fiscal stimulus such as tax credits, grants, and subsidies to motivate the acquisition of BIPV solutions rendering them more fiscally justifiable for homeowners and businesses. Technological inventions such as enhanced solar cell productivity and attractive designs have rendered BIPV systems more attractive and simpler to combine into several building frameworks.

Acquisition of Green Solutions: BIPV provides a green solution by combining solar technology instantly into building substances. Also, it improves energy efficiency and corresponds to green building enterprises that classify reduced carbon emissions. For instance, in 2022, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) instigated a project to embrace BIPV panels into urban frameworks, reinforcing the city's objective of decreasing greenhouse gases by 85% by 2050.

Key Companies in Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market:
• SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
• AGC Inc.
• Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
• Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.
• Canadian Solar
• Carmanah Technologies Corp.
• Greatcell Solar Material
• Tesla
• Onyx Solar Group LLC
• NanoPV Solar Inc.
• SOLAXESS

Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market Segmental Analysis:

Crystalline Segment Dominated Market:

Based on technology analysis, the crystalline segment dominated the market owing to its high productivity and demonstrated longevity rendering it a favoured option for combining into building substances. Crystalline silicon solar cells, especially monocrystalline, provide superior energy conversion than other technologies, which is important for buildings in urban regions with restricted space for solar installations.

Residential Sector Led Market:

Based on end use analysis, the residential sector segment dominated the market due to the growing consciousness of green energy solutions, government rebates, and a craving to decrease energy prices. Homeowners growingly observe BIPV as a two sided funding that enhances property attractiveness by generating green energy.

Regional Perspective:

Based on geography, Europe emerged as a dominant region in the building integrated photovoltaic market due to stringent ecological directives and elevated energy prices that force businesses and homeowners to look for green energy solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to urbanization and the growing demands in nations such as China and India. Government enterprises such as China's 14th Five-Year Plan and India's funding in solar energy are encouraging green energy solutions.

FAQs:

What is the building integrated photovoltaic market stats?
The market size was valued at USD 12.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 61.18 billion by 2034.

Who are the key players in the building integrated photovoltaic market?
A few key players in the market are SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.; AGC Inc.; Hanergy Thin Film Power Group; Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.; Canadian Solar; Carmanah Technologies Corp.; Greatcell Solar Material; Tesla; Onyx Solar Group LLC; NanoPV Solar Inc.; and SOLAXESS.

Which is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the market?
The crystalline silicon segment is the fastest-growing application in the market.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the building integrated photovoltaic market are technology, application, and end use. About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

