AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for Kaspersky
Logo AV-Comparatives
Kaspersky achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024
The received recognitions reaffirm our commitment to top-tier cybersecurity and drives us to deliver innovative, reliable, and high-performing security solutions to protect digital lives & businesses.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaspersky achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-kaspersky/
The installation of Kaspersky Standard is straightforward, using safe default options. The program’s modern, tiled interface makes all essential features easily accessible from the home page. Advanced users will find a wide range of configuration options under the settings.
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business (KESB) Select, with KSC is a tier of Kaspersky’s Endpoint Security for Business product line. It is aimed at medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises. The product provides a choice of either a server-based or a cloud-based console to manage the endpoint protection software.
Kaspersky was very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 enterprise tests. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for the Enterprise Main-Test Series and was certified in the Endpoint Prevention & Response Test. It took a Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test, a Certified Credential Dumping Protection Award, and a Certified Process Injection Protection Award.
For the Consumer Main-Test Series, Kaspersky was given Approved Security Product and Top-Rated Product Awards, having taken Advanced+ level in six out of seven tests, and Advanced for the remaining test. It additionally receives a Gold Award for Low False Positives, and Silver Awards for the Performance Test and Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Finally, Kaspersky achieved Approved Product Certifications for Mobile Security Test, Mac Security Test, Parental Control Test, Anti-Phishing Certification Test, and VPN Certification Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Kaspersky hat bei der AV-Comparatives-Haupttestreihe 2024 für Unternehmen und Verbraucher sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-kaspersky/
Die Installation von Kaspersky Standard ist einfach und erfolgt mit sicheren Standardoptionen. Die moderne, gekachelte Oberfläche des Programms macht alle wichtigen Funktionen von der Startseite aus leicht zugänglich. Fortgeschrittene Benutzer finden in den Einstellungen eine breite Palette von Konfigurationsoptionen.
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business (KESB) Select ist eine Produktstufe von Kaspersky’s Endpoint Security for Business. Sie richtet sich an mittelständische Unternehmen und größere Betriebe. Das Produkt bietet die Wahl zwischen einer serverbasierten oder einer cloudbasierten Konsole zur Verwaltung der Software für Endpoint-Protection.
Kaspersky war bei den Unternehmenstests von AV-Comparatives 2024 sehr erfolgreich. Kaspersky erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award für die Enterprise Main-Test Series und wurde für den Endpoint Prevention & Response Test zertifiziert. Kaspersky erhielt den Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test, einen Certified Credential Dumping Protection Award und einen Certified Process Injection Protection Award.
Für die Consumer Main-Test Series erhielt Kaspersky die Auszeichnungen Approved Security Product und Top-Rated Product, wobei das Unternehmen in sechs von sieben Tests die Stufe Advanced+ und in dem verbleibenden Test die Stufe Advanced erreichte. Darüber hinaus erhält Kaspersky eine Gold-Auszeichnung für niedrige False Positives sowie Silber-Auszeichnungen für den Leistungstest und den Test zum Schutz vor fortgeschrittenen Bedrohungen.
Schließlich erhielt Kaspersky Approved Product Zertifizierungen für den Mobile Security Test, den Mac Security Test, den Parental Control Test, den Anti-Phishing Certification Test und den VPN Certification Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.