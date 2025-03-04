National Religious Broadcasters Association Welcomed nearly 6,000 Christian Media Pro's

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Association welcomed nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals—including 345 international attendees representing 52 countries outside the United States—to the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention.

For 80 years, this organization has fought continuously as we have transitioned from radio into television, to satellite, to digital, to streaming, to internet, and soon, into all things AI.” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Association welcomed nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals—including 345 international attendees representing 52 countries outside the United States—to the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention , held February 24–27 in Grapevine, Texas. The leading global convention and trade show for Christian communicators featured 58,000 sq. feet of exhibits with 271 exhibitors, including 62 first-time exhibitors.Addressing the room full of Christian broadcasters and media communicators at the Opening Session of NRB 2025, Troy A. Miller, NRB president & CEO, said:“This organization has been on the forefront for Christian communicators, fighting the battles that will keep you doing the ministry that God has called you to do,” said Miller. “For 80 years, this organization has fought continuously as we have transitioned from radio into television, to satellite, to digital, to streaming, to internet, and soon, into all things AI.”NRB thanks its 2025 convention top-level sponsors Gloo AI (Platinum Sponsor), Patriot Mobile (Silver Sponsor), and Ignite America, Prime Video and Wonder Project (Bronze Sponsors).The NRB Media Awards Luncheon highlighted the best of Christian media in radio, television, digital media, and international programming. The Board of Directors elected at-large officers and approved nine formal resolutions for 2025. Read all 2025 resolutions here.The NRB 2025 International Christian Media Convention's Closing Gala featured a musical performance by The Erwins, the presentation of the annual Special Service Awards, and a keynote address from Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor at First Baptist Dallas. The gala was sponsored by Evangelism Explosion International.Recipients of the Special Service Awards included:Hall of Fame AwardRichard (Rich) P. Bott, Bott Radio NetworkWilliam Ward Ayer AwardRoger Kemp, RK MediaBilly Graham Award for Excellence in Christian CommunicationsSamaritan’s PurseMilestone AwardDavid BenwareKALS 97.1FMMoody RadioJoe BattagliaNextGen AwardDallas JenkinsPresident’s AwardLauren LibbyChairman’s AwardAnne Graham LotzBoard of Directors AwardCandace Cameron Bure###About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17-20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.

