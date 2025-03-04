CYSIAM Announces Partnership with CrowdStrike to Strengthen Cyber Resilience in the UK Defence Supply Chain

David Allan, CEO of CYSIAM

This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UK’s cyber defences at every level.” — David Allan, CEO of CYSIAM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYSIAM, a leading provider of cyber security and resilience services, today announced a partnership with CrowdStrike to strengthen cyber resilience across the UK Defence sector supply chain. Through this partnership, CYSIAM will equip defence organisations with advanced protection powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform, safeguarding critical national infrastructure and enhancing the nation’s defence capabilities.

The UK Defence sector supply chain faces increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, posing risks to the operational integrity and development of national defence systems. This partnership combines CYSIAM’s UK-based, 24/7 expertise in incident response and managed security services, with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence, AI-powered Endpoint Security and Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM. Together, they deliver proactive, real-time defence capabilities to combat advanced cyber threats.

The UK Ministry of Defence is increasing the focus on cyber resilience through updated guidance and compliance standards for its supply chain. This has recently been emphasised to Defence Sector CEOs and Business Leaders by a letter from the Second Permanent Secretary, DG Chief Information Officer, and DG Commercial stating the importance of implementing the new Cyber Security Standard for Suppliers (DEF STAN 05-138 Issue 4 Cyber Security for Defence Suppliers).

CrowdStrike’s industry-leading technology complements CYSIAM’s innovative approach to securing complex supply chains. The partnership provides a comprehensive service that enables organisations within the defence ecosystem to identify vulnerabilities, respond swiftly to incidents and fortify their operations against future attacks.

David Allan, CEO of CYSIAM, commented: “The UK Defence sector supply chain is the backbone of our national security, and it is imperative that it remains resilient in the face of escalating cyber threats. By partnering with CrowdStrike, we are ensuring our clients benefit from best-in-class technology and services to protect their assets and operations, while demonstrating compliance with risk-based procurement standards. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UK’s cyber defences at every level.”

Ben Emslie, Vice President Sales, Northern Europe, CrowdStrike, added:

“CYSIAM’s deep understanding of the UK Defence sector and supply chain dynamics aligns perfectly with CrowdStrike’s mission to stop breaches. Together, we’re delivering a security-first approach that empowers defence organisations to anticipate, detect, and respond to adversaries with AI in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The partnership will focus on delivering bespoke cyber security solutions that align with the Ministry of Defence’s requirements and regulations, supporting compliance and operational excellence. It will also support ongoing efforts to enhance the resilience of the UK’s critical defence supply chain against current and emerging threats.

For further information about the partnership or to learn more about CYSIAM and CrowdStrike’s joint offerings, please contact: info@cysiam.com or via its website at www.cysiam.com



About CYSIAM

CYSIAM is a leading UK-based provider of cyber security, resilience, and managed security services, specialising in protecting critical infrastructure and supply chains globally. CYSIAM is a JOSCAR-approved supplier, and its services are NCSC and CREST accredited. In 2022, CYSIAM received the MOD Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award for its efforts in supporting veterans and reservists in the workplace.

Headquartered in London, CYSIAM supports organisations, from international governments to SMEs, by providing robust and sustainable cyber defence against a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.