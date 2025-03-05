G&L Systemhaus develops next-generation streaming platform for the European Parliament

The EU thrives on linguistic and cultural diversity. Now, speeches in their original language can be captured and shared in Spanish, Latvian, or any EU language

COLOGNE, GERMANY, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G&L Systemhaus, a leading systems integrator and managed service provider specializing in video and audio streaming, has successfully designed and implemented a powerful and scalable streaming platform for the European Parliament. This platform enables the automated creation and reliable distribution of live and on-demand content to a multinational audience with exceptional efficiency.Challenge and solutionThe European Parliament required a flexible streaming solution that would allow hundreds of staff members to clip live video during ongoing sessions and share them in multiple languages, including on social media platforms. G&L responded with a modular, hybrid infrastructure that combines on-premises and multi-cloud technologies, ensuring maximum availability and scalability. With hardware-accelerated video encoding, cross-location clusters, and intelligent load balancing, the architecture achieves high efficiency while maintaining environmental sustainability.Key features of the platform- Live streaming with 30 channels and 32 audio tracks per channel- Distribution via Akamai CDN- Delivery to social media with up to 200 different destinations- Energy-efficient encoders utilizing ARM-based CPUs from Ampere and ASIC-accelerated hardware from NETINT for real-time transcoding powered by the Norsk SDK- High-availability architecture spanning three customer locations, two carrier-neutral data centers, and two cloud locations within Europe- Advanced security architecture featuring ISO 27001 certification, zero-trust identity management, and DDoS protection- Kubernetes-based hybrid infrastructure for flexible orchestration of workloads- Intuitive clipping tool for tailored global publishing- Comprehensive observability for streaming performance and user engagement via Bitmovin Analytics, CMCD-enhanced CDN logs, and visualization via Grafana with targeted alerting and scheduled alert routing- Long-term archiving of all events along with integration of legacy content, managing over 89,000 videos from 21,000 eventsVersatile use casesThe platform enables efficient and interactive use for various actors within the EU Parliament:- Live broadcasting on the European Parliament’s websites with up to 32 audio channels per stream- Ring buffer storage with a 7-day capacity- Social media event subsets: During live streams, social media editors can select specific time segments and languages. For instance, one editor streams the entire event with the original French audio on Facebook, another posts a short clip in Spanish on LinkedIn, and a third shares a different segment in Latvian on X/Twitter. Up to 200 unique combinations can be streamed simultaneously.- Individual speech subclipping: During live broadcasts, Members of Parliament can clip their own speeches in the desired language and instantly share them on social media or send them as MP4 files.Future-proof solution for digital democracyG&L’s platform enables the European Parliament to broadcast debates, sessions, and events in real time and in the highest quality to a global audience. Designed for future advancements, the architecture is continuously optimized and enhanced with new features.G&L is a leading provider of streaming and media technology solutions for broadcasters, network operators, OTT platforms, and media companies. With offices in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, and Pleasanton, CA, G&L supports customers worldwide in implementing sustainable streaming workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.