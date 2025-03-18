AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for Bitdefender
Bitdefender achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024.
We are proud to be recognized for our cybersecurity excellence. Millions trust us to stay ahead of evolving threats with leading-edge protection.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitdefender achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— Dragos Gavrilut, VP of Threat Research at Bitdefender
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-bitdefender/
Bitdefender Total Security is straightforward to install, easy to navigate, and provides good scan options. We liked the option to customise the six tiles on the home page. However, ads for special offers are displayed which we believe should not be present in a paid product.
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. The GravityZone Control Center can also be locally hosted. Additional features include firewall management, USB scanning for device control, and web content filtering. The product can administer networks with thousands of devices. We feel it would also be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats.
Bitdefender was successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 tests of enterprise software. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for the Enterprise Main-Test Series and was certified in the Endpoint Prevention & Response Test. It took a Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test, a Certified Credential Dumping Protection Award, and a Certified Process Injection Protection Award.
For the Consumer Main-Test Series, Bitdefender was given Approved Security Product and Top-Rated Product Awards, after receiving Advanced+ and one Advanced Awards in seven tests. It took the Gold Award for the Malware Protection Test, Silver Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Advanced Threat Protection Test, and a Bronze Award for Low False Positives.
Additionally, Bitdefender achieved Approved Product Certifications for Mobile Security Test, Mac Security Test, and Anti-Phishing Certification Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Bitdefender hat in der AV-Comparatives-Haupttestreihe 2024 für Unternehmen und Verbraucher einen großen Erfolg erzielt. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-bitdefender/
Bitdefender Total Security ist einfach zu installieren, leicht zu navigieren und bietet gute Scan-Optionen. Uns gefiel die Möglichkeit, die sechs Kacheln auf der Startseite individuell zu gestalten. Allerdings wird Werbung für Sonderangebote angezeigt, die unserer Meinung nach in einem kostenpflichtigen Produkt nicht vorhanden sein sollte.
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium bietet eine Cloud-basierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpunktschutz-Software. Das GravityZone Control Center kann auch lokal gehostet werden. Zu den zusätzlichen Funktionen gehören Firewall-Verwaltung, USB-Scanning zur Gerätekontrolle und Web-Content-Filterung. Das Produkt kann Netzwerke mit Tausenden von Geräten verwalten. Wir sind der Meinung, dass es sich auch für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Arbeitsplätzen eignen würde.
Bitdefender war bei AV-Comparatives' 2024 Tests von Unternehmenssoftware erfolgreich. Bitdefender erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award für die Enterprise Main-Test Series und wurde für den Endpoint Prevention & Response Test zertifiziert. Bitdefender wurde mit dem Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test, einem Certified Credential Dumping Protection Award und einem Certified Process Injection Protection Award ausgezeichnet.
In der Haupttestreihe für Verbraucher erhielt Bitdefender die Auszeichnungen "Approved Security Product" und "Top-Rated Product", nachdem es in sieben Tests Advanced+ und eine Advanced-Auszeichnung erhalten hatte. Es erhielt die Gold-Auszeichnung für den Malware-Schutz-Test, Silber-Auszeichnungen für den Real-World Protection Test und den Advanced Threat Protection Test sowie eine Bronze-Auszeichnung für geringe False Positives.
Darüber hinaus erhielt Bitdefender Approved Product Zertifizierungen für den Mobile Security Test, den Mac Security Test und den Anti-Phishing Certification Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
