Meet Åsa Persson, Research Director

We recruit people with diverse backgrounds and at different levels of experience and research training. While many SEI colleagues have a PhD, it is not a requirement. However, we actively welcome candidates from academia who have completed a PhD, as they can lead research projects and contribute their expertise by sharing research skills with colleagues.

SEI supports researchers in building strong research careers by encouraging and valuing peer-reviewed publications. As part of our mission, we have a track record of publishing in high-impact journals as well as in SEI’s own policy briefs, tailored for targeted audiences.

We also facilitate university affiliations, allowing SEI researchers to engage in teaching, graduate supervision and advancing their academic qualifications – for example, by becoming adjunct professors. To support this, we have collaboration agreements with leading universities in the countries and cities where SEI offices are located, and many of our programs maintain strong networks with world-class research labs.

Additionally, SEI actively supports researchers in contributing to international scientific assessments, such as IPCC and IPBES reports, further bridging the gap between science and policy.